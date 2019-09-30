September 30, 2019

Annie Mae White

Annie Mae White, 82, died Friday afternoon (Sept. 27, 2019) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was a native of Atkinson County, but lived most of her life in Manor. She retired from Brockway Standard in Homerville, and she was employed as a CNA for private sitting. She was a member of Victory Methodist Church and the Victory Women’s Missionary Society in Manor.

She was a great cook and baker. She loved her church, Victory Methodist, and all the wonderful people of the Manor community. Her chicken and dumplings were always requested and enjoyed. She loved and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a special lady who will be missed greatly by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren Sweat and Commey Trowell Sweat, her husband, Warren Desso White, one daughter, Robbie Whidden, two grandsons, Desso Whidden and Gary Johnson, and her siblings, Viola Corbitt, Evelyn Mobley, Harley Sweat, Stella Mae Cook and Tilda Mae Burney.

Survivors include four children, Judy Griffin, of Manor, Debra Ann Lee, of Waycross, Joe White (Mary Lou), of Waycross, and Steve White (Claudia), of Loxahatchee, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Maybell Burnett, of Mississippi; one brother, the Rev. A. L. Sweat, of Boulogne, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was to be held at 11 o’clock this morning at Victory Methodist Church.

The family was to receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Women’s Missionary Society, 5062 Booth Church Road, Manor, Ga. 31550.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Donald Walker

Larry Donald Walker, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 1, 1946, in Live Oak, Fla., he was a son of the late Chandler Walker and Frances Dear Walker Melton. He lived many years in Adel before moving to Pierce County in 2016. He was retired as a crane operator for Steam Control Systems and was a member of Adel United Methodist Church.

For many years, he loved to compete in rodeos, especially steer wrestling, which was his favorite event.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Buford Melton, a sister, Carolyn Walker Jones, and his brother, Nick Walker.

Survivors include his wife, Kaye James Walker, of Blackshear; his son, Donald Walker, of Palatka, Fla.; two daughters, Amy Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Charity Herrington, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two step-daughters, Amy McIntosh (husband, Adam), of Blackshear, and Kathi Boyette (husband, Kevin), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Walker, of Oxford, N.C., Kayla Sellers (husband, Kurt), and Kev Boyette, both, of Waycross, and Alan and Ashley McIntosh, both of Blackshear; a great-grandson, Kane Sellers, of Waycross; an honorary granddaughter, Bren Jordan, of Blackshear; a sister, Barbara Walker Crain (husband, Jimmie), of Live Oak, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Saturday (Oct. 5) from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private service will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Neal M. Gillis Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Neal M. Gillis Sr., 81, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Entombment was in the Greenlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Waycross.

Active pallbearers were Aaron Gillis, Neal Gillis III, Chandler Vreeland, Scott Courson, Demetri Kartsonas and Thomas Hayes.

Military honors were provided by a detail from Hunter Army Airfield Base in Savannah.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jimmy’ Carter

A funeral for James “Jimmy” Banner Carter took place Saturday morning at Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Terry Herrin, the Rev. Ben Glosson and Elder Clarke Lee officiating.

Burial was in Mars Hill Cemetery with military rites performed.

Serving as pallbearers were Baylen Banner Carter, Jace Carter, Walker Carter, Cory Fowler, Brandan Groover, Benji Harris, Tracy Harris, Dawson Kennison and Ross Murphey.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Lela Faye Ross

A funeral service for Lela Faye Ross took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Alvin Baldwin officiating.

Burial was in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Scott Boyd, Craig Boyd, Michael Boyd, Keith Ross, Austin Boyd, Frankie Lloyd and Jeffrey Ross.

Loretta ‘Dina’ Penland

A funeral for Loretta “Dina” King Penland took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Scott and the Rev. Donnie Tuten officiating.

Burial was in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Harris Smith, Howard Smith, Larry King, Woody Woodard, Jimmy O’Bright, Josh Alvarez and Rob Ardoyno.