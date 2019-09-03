September 3, 2019

J. Kenneth Bastin

CHICOPEE, Mass. — J. Kenneth Bastin (Ken), 86, of the Fairview section of Chicopee, Mass., died Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) of complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Atlanta Feb. 17, 1933, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in chemical engineering.

He served in the U.S. Army Ordinance Corps, attaining the rank of captain. In 1956, he relocated to the greater Springfield area where he joined Monsanto Chemical Company, he managed the worldwide quality assurance program as a manufacturing technologist for Saflex (safety glass interlayer) and traveled extensively within the U.S., Europe and Japan. He retired in 1994 after 38 years of service.

His wife, Ethel (Stanford) Bastin, of Waycross, died in 1991.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Nevin G. Bastin, his daughter, Lois Adams (husband, Omar), his son, Damon J. Bastin (wife, Lisa), along with 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.

The youngest of seven, he was predeceased by his six siblings, three sisters, Ruth Slentz, of Macon, Dorothy Pinyan, of Canton, and Jo Smith, of Dallas, Texas, and three brothers, Clinton Bastin and Alfred Bastin, both of Decatur, and Roger Bastin, of Huntsville, Ala.

Calling hours on Saturday will be from 2 until 3 p.m. at Beers and Story Funeral South, Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St., with a celebration of life at 3 p.m.

Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders USA, Inc, 333 Seventh Ave., 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.beersandstory.com

Diane Ellis Shields

Diane Virginia Ellis Shields, 78, was welcomed into the Kingdom of God by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her parents Guy and Helen Ellis, her husband, David B. Shields Sr., her grandson, Chase Brauda, and other loving family members and friends on Monday (Sept. 2, 2019).

Born Jan. 28, 1941 in Lewisburg, W.Va., she was raised in the quaint, little town of Ronceverte, W.Va., in the Greenbrier Valley. Down the road in the town of Alderson, she was a majorette for her high school, would become the sweetheart of the star football player, David Shields, who earned a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee.

Much to the chagrin of the Alderson girls, David did not head to Knoxville without first asking for Diane’s hand in marriage. After graduating from high school in 1959, David and Diane were married at the Saint Catherine’s church in Ronceverte.

In 1962, Diane and her husband and newborn son, David B. Shields Jr., would leave Rocky Top behind and become part of the Ware County Gator community in Waycross. Over the course of the next seven years, Diane and David, members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, of Waycross, would welcome two more children, a son, Gregory F. Shields, and a daughter, Susan D. Shields Brauda.

Throughout her life, she contributed her talents to different areas of vocation, Medical Business Bureau, DeShazos and Belks. In the early 1970s, she also contributed to the Waycross Area Community Theater (WACT) both on and off the stage. Later in life, she would be a member of the Red Hat Society and a group of friends who dubbed themselves, the “Green Screen Girls.”

Even so, by her own admission, she would proudly attest that her greatest accomplishment was by far being a homemaker.

Whatever Diane’s outside pursuits were, they always took a backseat when it came to her family. She is fondly remembered for her eye for design and décor, breathtaking floral arrangements and mouthwatering meals, including her legendary home-made spaghetti sauce and jambalaya.

An avid football fan, she supported the Ware County Gators with season tickets for most of her adult life and was quite partial to former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

As her children grew to adulthood, so did her family, daughters-in-law, Sophie Walker Shields (husband, David), Melissa Todd Shields (husband, Greg); son-in-law, Chad Brauda (wife, Susan); and her pride and joy —five amazing grandchildren: David B. Shields III “Trey”, Jessica E. Shields, Sydney M. Shields, Morgan M. Brauda and Chase C. Brauda.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Her remains will be transported at a later date to Greenbrier Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be given in Diane’s memory to Hospice House of Satilla, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Travis Lee Hood

Travis Lee Hood, 35, died Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and graduated from Ware Magnet School in 2002. He was formerly employed in the cabinet industry, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charmane and Ted Hayward, and Blaine Hill, and paternal grandmother, Jennie Maude Hood.

Survivors include his mother, Jan Hill Petty (Steve), of Waycross; his father, Lowell Hood, of Millwood; three brothers, Michael Brandon Dean (Tina), of Waresboro, Tad Lowell Hood (Cindy), of Douglas, and Terrel Blaine Hood (Morgan), of Woodstock; one sister, Chari Hood Lee (T.G.), of Millwood; his grandfather, Hyrum L. Hood; grandparents, Carl and Charlotte Strickland; 11 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2095 Central Ave., Waycross.

Burial will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made “In Memory of Travis” to Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Marvin Roger Beverly

Marvin Roger Beverly, 71, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 2, 2019) at River Brook Healthcare in Homerville after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John Stovall

John Stovall, 69, of Waycross died early Tuesday morning (Sept. 3, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ruby Fran Veal

Ruby Fran Poole Veal, 51, died Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

She was the daughter of the late Lonnie Poole and Ruby Lee Brown Poole. She was a former educator in the Coffee County Public School System.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Shirley Fish Moss

Shirley Beatrice Fish Moss, 72, died Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Abraham Fish and Ruhthelma Cooper Hicks.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

F.A. Barrett

A graveside service for Francis Alton Barrett took place Saturday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Crump officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Irma Lynn Lloyd

A funeral for Irma Lynn Lloyd took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Jordan and the Rev. Tommy Youmans officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Tommy Mabry, Dakota Atkins, Greg Sapp, Monty Groover, Jared Lee, Mark Durrence and Brian Sapp.