September 28, 2019

Larry Donald Walker

Larry Donald Walker, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 1, 1946, in Live Oak, Fla., he was a son of the late Chandler Walker and Frances Dear Walker Melton. He lived many years in Adel before moving to Pierce County in 2016. He was retired as a crane operator for Steam Control Systems and was a member of Adel United Methodist Church.

For many years, he loved to compete in rodeos, especially steer wrestling, which was his favorite event.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Buford Melton, a sister, Carolyn Walker Jones, and his brother, Nick Walker.

Survivors include his wife, Kaye James Walker, of Blackshear; his son, Donald Walker, of Palatka, Fla.; two daughters, Amy Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Charity Herrington, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two step-daughters, Amy McIntosh (husband, Adam), of Blackshear, and Kathi Boyette (husband, Kevin), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Walker, of Oxford, N.C., Kayla Sellers (husband, Kurt), and Kev Boyette, both, of Waycross, and Alan and Ashley McIntosh, both of Blackshear; a great-grandson, Kane Sellers, of Waycross; an honorary granddaughter, Bren Jordan, of Blackshear; a sister, Barbara Walker Crain (husband, Jimmie), of Live Oak, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on today from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private service will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Loretta King Penland

Loretta “Dina” King Penland, 92, passed away Thursday night (Sept. 26, 2019) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Telmore-Dixie Union community. She was formerly employed at King Edward Cigar Factory, but she farmed with her husband and was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Haywood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry King Sr. and Nora Ray King; her step-mothers, Kate King and Estelle King; and siblings, Barney King, Henry King Jr., Jack Leon King, Bill King, Ralph King, Buck King and Rohena “Pat” Smith.

Survivors include one son, David N. Penland (Denise), of Dixie Union; one daughter, Debra Woodard (Davy), of Waycross; one grandson, Greg Penland (Sarah), of Dixie Union; two great-grandchildren, Lana and Lindy Penland; two step-grandchildren, Heather Nipper (Brian) and Michelle McLaughlin; four step-great-grandchildren, Tyler Nipper, Tanner Nipper, Emily Hutto and Abiegail McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Rosalee King, of Dixie Union; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to extend deepest appreciation to Mrs. Penland’s caregivers, Lorrie Scruggs, Sandra Boatright, Spring Atha and Tina Burnett, for the wonderful care they provided to their mother over the last year.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hephzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gladys L. Crawford

Gladys Livingston Crawford, 85, died Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Blackshear and lived for the past 14 years in Blackshear. She was preceded in death by her first husband, the Rev. Doc Livingston, a daughter, Debora Passetti, a son-in-law, Mike Rudzinski, her parents, Bruney Courson and Belle Altman Courson, and her siblings, Elmon Courson, Jewel Courson, Ellie Courson and Roswell Courson.

She was a member of the Blackshear Church of God. She was a high school graduate of Patterson High School. She was president of her class and played on the girls basketball team.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Crawford, of Blackshear; two daughters, Donna Sowell (husband, Dan), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Anita Rudzinski, of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Blackshear Church of God.

The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent the building fund at the Walkerville Baptist Church, 3000 Walkerville Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or walkervillebaptistchurch@gmail.com

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Sandra Faye Davis

NAHUNTA — Sandra Faye Cason Davis, 75, of Hortense, passed away Thursday night (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Bayview Nursing home in Nahunta.

Born in Patterson, Jan. 28, 1944, she lived in Pierce and Brantley counties most of her life. She worked with her husband farming and feeding the many young people who helped them.

Later, after her husband quit farming, she went to work for Paiges and Jack’s Country Mall in the deli.

She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and will be missed.

She was the daughter of the late Jack Randall and Edna Boyett Cason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Davis, and a brother, Raymond Cason.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Frank Nichols, of Hortense; her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Jeanna Davis, of Screven; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Marlene Cason, and J.H. and Margie Cason, all of Blackshear; four grandchildren Ryan Davis, Courtney (Johnny) Miller, Taylor Davis, Ashley (Curtis) Boyd; six great-grandchildren, Mason Davis, Hannah Davis, Addie Cliatt, Anleigh Grace Davis, J.E. Miller, Charlotte Boyd; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 o’clock at the Pearson- Dial Chapel.

The family expresses a “special thanks” to the staff of Bayview Nursing Home for the care she received through the past five years.

Interment will be in the Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Nell Strickland

A funeral for Mary Nell “Sally” Strickland, 74, of Blackshear, took place Friday morning at 11 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Marvin Booth, the Rev. Steve Wilson and the Rev. Travis Dixon officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Ron Murray and David Sweat.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Alfred Lee Davis Jr.

A funeral for Dr. Alfred L. Davis Jr. was held Friday morning at First Baptist Church of Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Porky Haynes officiating.

Pallbearers were James Carson Howard, Joe Gant, Phillip Gates, Dr. Diskin Morgan, Phillip Golub and Curt Steedley.

Honorary Pallbearers were Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements