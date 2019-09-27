September 27, 2019

James ‘Jimmy’ Carter

James “Jimmy” Banner Carter, 78, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 25, 2019) at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born in Quitman andt lived in Hoboken.

He started his postal career at the Waycross Post Office and retired as the Blackshear Postmaster. He served in the United States Navy as a submariner and served on a submarine during the Cuban crisis. He was a member and served as a deacon at Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

He is the son of the late James Bazley Carter and Bessie T. Carter. He is also preceded in death by a grandson, James “Jamie” Bazley Carter III.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lee Carter, of Hoboken; his children, James B. Carter (wife, Johnna), of Hoboken, Laura Carter Wilson (husband, Mike), of Nahunta, Rodney Carter (wife, Alisha), of Hoboken, and Lyn Carter Kennison, of Hoboken; his grandchildren, Brandan Groover (wife, Jenny), Janna Murphey (husband, Ross), Abby Fowler (husband, Cory), Walker Carter (wife, Katie), Baylen Banner Carter, Jace Carter and Dawson Kennison; his great-grandchildren, Tyler Allen, Zane Groover, Jax Groover, Liam Murphey and Austin Murphey; his siblings, Peggy Justice, of Hoboken, Ronnie T. Carter (wife, Patty), of Blackshear, and Patsy Harris (husband, Roy), of Hoboken; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 this evening at the funeral home.

John Riley Dixon Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — John Riley Dixon Jr., 83, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away at home Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) after a brief illness.

Born May 14, 1936 in Blackshear, he was raised in Pierce County and that’s where he met his one true love, the late Sue Ellen “Susie” Sims Dixon. The two were happily married on Sept. 12, 1959 and raised three children.

He retired from the Department of Agriculture as a Senior Inspector, but he continued working there part time. He was a passionate outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending his garden. He was a member of Blackshear Presbyterian Church, the Pierce County Hunting Club, drank coffee every morning at O’Dean’s, and with the “social club” that met every afternoon.

His family will miss his weekly meals that included his famous fried chicken and potato salad.

He was a son of the late John Riley and Myrtle Addie Sikes Dixon Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sue Ellen “Susie” Sims Dixon, his daughter, Robbin Dixon Combs, his sister, Kathryn Christmas, and his two brothers, Frank C. Dixon and Max B. Dixon.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca (Wes) Taylor, of Blackshear; his son John Riley “Rick” Dixon III, of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Ellen (Cliff) Knowlton, Lauren (Brandon) Wilkes, Mallory Wood and Morgan (Seth) Melton; four great-grandchildren, Blythe Knowlton, Reagan Wilkes, Grier Knowlton and Carter Wilkes; his dog, Carol; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel Sunday at 3 p.m.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Blackshear Presbyterian Church.

Lenora Conyers

“Jesus, keep me near the cross; There a precious fountain, Free to all, a healing stream, Flows from Calvary’s mountain. In the cross, in the cross, Be my glory ever, ’Till my raptured soul shall find Rest beyond the river.”

Lenora Conyers was born on Nov. 20, 1964 in Miami, Fla. to the late Leroy Conyers and Collie Mae Cooper.

She transitioned from this walk of life on Aug. 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy Palms.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Shenecka Brown (Wesley), JaShawn Conyers (Tara), Briana Thornton (Devonte); siblings, Gregory Cooper (Vivian), Larry Harris (Regena), Rena Graddick, Valerie Monroe (Charlie), Jeffrey Cooper and Ronald Bethel; grandchildren, Mark, Josh, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Maya, JaShawn Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held tomorrow (Sept. 28, 2019) at 2 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel in Waycross.

Words of comfort will be offered by Minister Deondré Tisby.

