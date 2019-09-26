September 26, 2019

Linda Buckley

Linda Buckley, 57, of Waycross, died Tuesday night (Sept. 24, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to Jimmy Larry Buckley and Rachel Pittman Buckley and made Waycross her home for her entire life.

The most important thing in her life was her family. From collecting gems and stones with her grandchildren, to helping her dad with yardwork, she loved spending time with them outdoors. She will always be remembered for her strong will and positive attitude.

Throughout her illness, her courageous spirit was an inspiration to all her family and friends.

She is survived by four children, Thomas Daniel Bagley Jr. (fiancée, Mandi Davis), of Waycross, Nickie Laurence, of Phil Campbell, Ala., Miranda Musgrove (fiancé, Neal White), of Waycross, Brandon Musgrove, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Olivia Aycock, Aaron Simmons, Isabella Laurence, Madelyn Laurence, Hadley Ashton, Brandon Mitchell Musgrove Jr.; her parents, Jimmy and Rachel Buckley, of Waycross; three sisters, Patricia Buckley, of Waycross, Janet Studstill (husband, Gene), of Waycross, Judy Peacock (husband, Keith), of Blackshear; one brother, Jimmy “Buddy” Buckley Jr. (wife, Christol), of Waycross, her special friend, Elizabeth Lowe, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be through cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Neal M. Gillis Sr.

Neal M. Gillis Sr., 81, of Waycross, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 22, 2019) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Telmore, March 17, 1938, and he lived most of his life in Ware County where he graduated from Waresboro High School. He obtained an associates degree from the University of Georgia’s off-campus facility in Waycross. He served his country in the United States Army and the Army Reserves from 1961 until 1968.

He was an excellent woodsman and timber manager having owned and operated Gillis Farm and Timber, Gillis Land Company and Gillis Nursery.

He was a member of the Newbern Baptist Church.

Bitten by the travel bug, he visited many locations around the world such as Mexico and Greece. He was a real jokester and enjoyed pulling pranks on his family. His love of fishing and the beach was only overshadowed by his love for his family. He was a faithful, loving husband to Millicent for 57 years.

He was a son of Nathaniel L. and Olga Dunlap Gillis. He was also preceded in death by his son Neal Marshall Gillis II, two sisters, Sarah Scott and Natalie Minchew, and all three of his brothers, Jimmy Gillis, Jack Gillis and Johnny Gillis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Millicent DeShazo Gillis, of Waycross; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa M. Gillis (Chandler) Vreeland, of Powder Springs; two grandchildren, Aaron (Haley) Gillis, of Waycross, and Neal Marshall Gillis III (Christa Foreman), of Jacksonville; two sisters, Myra Rouse, of Washington, N.C., and Joyce (Bill) Schofill, of Helen; a sister-in-law, Wannell Gillis, of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Laddie Scott, of Athens; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Heartland Hospice, the aides of Coastal Home Care of Waycross and the aides of ResCare Home Care Services for their wonderful care of him in his time of need.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James ‘Jimmy’ Carter

James Banner “Jimmy” Carter, 78, died at his residence near Hoboken Wednesday morning (Sept. 25, 2019) following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home,

John Riley Dixon Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — John Riley Dixon Jr., 83, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 25, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Lela Faye Ross

Lela Faye Ross, 83, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 25, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following a lengthy illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She retired from Bell South where she was a switchman and operator. She also retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center as an operator.

She was a member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church and was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Ross and Jewel Douglas Ross. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Ray Ross and Billy Gene Ross, a sister-in-law, Iva Jean Ross, a brother-in-law, Billy Boyd, and three nephews, Mark Boyd, Ralph Cannon and Dr. Hal Synder.

She is survived by a sister, Ruth Ross Boyd, of Middleburg, Fla.; a brother, Julian Ross (wife, Ruth), of Blythe Island; a sister-in-law, Ola Mae Ross, of Waycross; her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Ross, Diane Cannon, Keith Ross, Michael Ross, Kevin Ross, Scott Boyd, Craig Boyd (wife, Debbie), Lisa Boyd (husband Mike) and Debbie Synder; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and other family members.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin R. Lewis

A funeral for Benjamin Rodgers Lewis was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donnie Carter, Benny Lewis, Bryce Mixon, Adam Mock, Ryan Mock and Mike Porter.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.