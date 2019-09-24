September 24, 2019

Dr. Barbara Losty

Dr. Barbara Losty, of Jacksonville, Fla., a former president of Waycross College, died Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019).

She was the daughter of Drs. Henry and Mary Paul, of Norwich, N.Y., and is survived by a brother, Denny (wife, Diane) Paul, of Carmel, Calif., and a sister, Ellen Paul, of Waterville, Maine.

She grew up in Norwich where she graduate from Norwich High School in 1960 with a Regents Diploma with Honors Scientific.

She graduated from Wellesley College with a major in psychology. After working for a year at the Fels Research Institute, Yellow Springs, Ohio, she married Dr. Thomas Losty, from Pleasant Mount, Pa., a graduate student at the University of Connecticut.

She taught third grade for a semester.

She earned a masters degree in experimental psychology in 1969 and a Ph.D. in child and developmental psychology in 1971.

Their daughter, Ellen, was born in September 1966.

While her husband began study toward a doctorate in biochemistry, she began a career in higher education. She taught psychology at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. She accepted a teaching position at Stephens College where she moved into administration both in a college without walls program and later as Associate Dean of Faculty.

She published the first research articles on adult learners in non-traditional degree programs. In 1985, she accepted a position as Campus Dean at the University of Wisconsin, Sheboygan County.

After five years, she resigned that position to rejoin her husband who had begun to work for Swisher International, Inc. and was transferred to New Jersey. She took a position as associate dean for human services degrees at Thomas Edison State College in Newark, N.J.

Her husband was again transferred, this time to Jacksonville, Fla.

She was offered the position of president of Waycross College, a freshman-sophomore transfer institution of the University System of Georgia, from which she retired in August 2006 as President Emeritus. She served twice as president of the Waycross Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

The couple purchased a home in Jacksonville, where her husband continued to work as vice president for research and development for Swisher International, Inc. until his retirement in May 2013.

She was a volunteer poll worker for Jacksonville elections and a volunteer for the Regency branch of the Jacksonville Public Library for several years until illness limited her ability to breathe without assistance from external oxygen.

She was elected to the board of trustees of the James M. Dye Foundation of Waycross College, later the Waycross branch of South Georgia State College. She established the OWLs (Older Wiser Learners) grant to encourage older learners to begin studies at Waycross College.

She also assisted in moving the Drs. Mary and Henry Paul Scholarship to the American Chemical Society in Binghamton, N.Y., from the no longer active chapter in Norwich, N.Y.

The couple established the Michael C. Niles Grant in Art to award a cash gift to an outstanding student each semester.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Michael C. Niles Grant in Art scholarship at University of Missouri, or the Drs. Mary and Henry Paul scholarship fund in Binghamton, N.Y., in her honor.

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Fla., is serving the family.

Mary Nell Strickland

Mary Nell “Sally” Strickland, 74, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Sept. 23, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 8, 1944, in Bristol, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Josie Smith Strickland. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where she worked at several sewing factories including the Lonnie Brigman Sewing Factory. She was a member of the the Church of God of Blackshear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Strickland, a daughter, Rhonda Strickland, a granddaughter, Daisha Cisneros, her sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Bob Whitt, and a brother, Bull Strickland.

Survivors include two daughters, Ramona Cisneros (husband, Larry) and Jodie Dixon (husband, Greg), both of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Erica Hayes (husband, Lee), Hilario “Bubba” Cisneros Jr. and Kristian Emmons, all of Blackshear, Chad Boyd, of Atlanta, and Austin Perritt (wife, Vivianna), of Pennsylvania; 10 great-grandchildren and one expected soon, Kilee and Dylan Hayes, Aiden and Avery Cisneros, Mary Alyssa Stanhope and Brooklyn Emmons, all of Blackshear, Isaiah, Isaac, Ella and Belle Perritt, all of Pennsylvania; her brothers and sisters-in-law, R.L. and Naomi Strickland, of Blackshear, Jack and Molly Strickland, of Bristol, and Beulah Strickland, of Blackshear; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Thelma and Junior Kirkland, Genitha and T.L. Chaney, Karen Patterson and Sandra Strickland, all of Blackshear; special friends, Linda Gail and Claude Murray and their children, Crystal, Ron and Chris, and Elwanda Smith, all of Blackshear; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin R. Lewis

Benjamin Rodgers Lewis, 14, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019).

He was born Feb. 7, 2005, to the late Bennett Daniel Lewis and Faye Rodgers Lewis. He was preceded in death by his father Bennett Daniel Lewis, a brother, Christopher Clark, and his grandmother, Sula Rodgers. He was a native of Waycross and attended Ware County Schools. He was a member of Remnant Church.

He is survived by his mother, Faye Rodgers Lewis, of Waycross; his brother, Benny (Stacy) Lewis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Cathy (Hank) Martinez, of Callahan, Fla., Cindy (Matthew) Rodgers, of Callahan, Fla., Angel (Allen) Tanner, of Waycross; his uncle, Charlie Rodgers (Sharyll), of Tampa, and aunts Nancy Rodgers Porter (Mike), Blackshear, and Van Carter (Donnie), of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Taylor Williams, Alison Martinez, Virginia Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Alex Rodgers, Bryce Mixon; four great-nieces and nephews, Emily Williams, Austyn Williams, Bradley Williams and Brylinn Mixon; and numerous cousins.

Family visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Alfred L. Davis Jr.

Dr. Alfred L. Davis Jr., 90, of Blackshear, former pediatrician for Ware, Pierce and surrounding counties, died Sunday evening (Sept. 22, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James ‘Jim’ Hunter

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Porter “Jim” Hunter, 91, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Mike Stone.

Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ Wylie

A funeral for Robert William “Bob” Wylie was held Monday morning at the First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kyle Gage, Jordan Marcum, Trenton Marcum, Yanas White, Don Young and Lance Young.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Prater ‘Butch’ Shugart

A funeral for Prater Mitchell “Butch” Shugart was held Monday afternoon at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Burch officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeffrey Ciarimboli, Jamey Fletcher, Alex Fletcher, Chris Gonzales, Jeremy Joiner and Bill Kerr.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lawton ‘Gene’ Mattox

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Lawton Eugene “Gene” Mattox, 81, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Officiating were Pastor Gary “Eddie” Roberson, the Rev. Matt Tuttle and the Rev. Loran Bryant.

Pallbearers were Noah Jordan, Elijah Mattox, Levi Mattox, Jeffrey Bolden, Scott Moody and Trent Trowell.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.