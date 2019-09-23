September 23, 2019

Joan Conklin Crawn

Joan Conklin Crawn, 80, of Hoboken, died Saturday evening (Sept. 21, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Hugenot, N.Y., to the late Harry and Mamie Conklin, and lived in Brantley County since 1978. She retired in 1995 from a sewing factory and enjoyed her time as a homemaker. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and listening to polka music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Crawn Sr., three sisters, Susie Vandermark, Margaret Heal and Pauline Messenger, four brothers, Baby Harry Conklin, Leonard Conklin, Elmer Conklin (loving sister-in-law, Evelyn) and Douglas Conklin.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Lee (husband, Wesley), of Hoboken, and Sandra Fones (husband, Randy), of Hickox; one son, Lester Crawn Jr., of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Ashley Crews (husband, Erik), of Hoboken, Amy Lee (wife, Crissy), of Hoboken, Brittany Childress (husband, Chris), of Darien, Kimberly Anderson (husband, Ben), of Illinois; seven great-grandchildren, Faith, Gunner, Gracie, Emerie, Oakland, Kyle and Dixie; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Hoboken Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family requests the honorary pallbearers to be Georgia Hospice Care and they should meet at the funeral home by 10:40 Tuesday morning for the service.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Nell Strickland

Mary Nell Strickland, 74, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Sept. 23, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Neal M. Gillis

Neal M. Gillis, 81, of Waycross, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 22, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

William ‘Bill’ Gray Sr.

The celebration of life service for William P. “Bill” Gray Sr, 88, was held Saturday evening at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Aaron Smith officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Rhonstedt Lavender, Ulysses “Junior” Johnson Jr., David Omari Jones, Roland Clough Sr., Marcus Dominguez and Kenneth Tillman.

Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Opal L. Clements

A funeral for Opal L. Clements took place Saturday morning at Winona Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Tolson and the Rev. Lynn Barber officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kelly Griffis, Neal Hattaway, the Rev. Lynn Barber, Tony Tanner, Robert Cole and Jeff Adams.

Honorary pallbearers were the Fidelis Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.