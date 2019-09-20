September 20, 2019

Rev. E.C. Crews

HICKOX — The Rev. Ellison Cager “E.C.” Crews, 69, of Hickox, passed away suddenly Tuesday night (Sept. 17, 2019) at his residence after a brief illness.

Born in Kissimmee, Fla., his parents were Cager Crews and Laveta Rozier Crews Manor. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Benny Crews.

He was a minister and a member of Hickox Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He loved spending time with his family, farming, and raising deer dogs. He truly loved the Lord and always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Johns Crews, of Hickox; a son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Mandy Crews, of Hickox; a daughter and son-in-law, Charity and Shannon Flowers, of Hortense; eight grandchildren, Christen Flowers, Shaina Flowers, Cager Flowers, Adeline Crews, Gant Highsmith, Caleb Lucree, Cameron Flowers and Colby Flowers; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and the Rev. Ion Johns, of Hickox, Bonnie and Darrell Simmons, of Orlando, Fla., and Emmie Lou and Ray Griffin, of Hickox; eight adopted children, Daryll Moore, Jeff Moore, Shane Moore, Missy Henderson, Cindy Altman, Jerry Moore, Beverly Highsmith and Brian Highsmith; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 5P o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenny Marr, the Rev. Mike Hendrix, the Rev. Ray McMillan and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be Travis Flowers, Gant Highsmith, Brian Highsmith, Kevin Johns, Darren Crews, Emory Crews, Jeremy Crews and Bart Moody.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Roberson, Troy Lightsey and Andrew Reeves.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Joel H. ‘Buck’ Smith

Joel H. “Buck” Smith, 85, passed away (Sept. 16, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Central Baptist Church. He retired as an account tech from AT&T and worked his father’s farm in Dixie Union following retirement.

He was a son of the late Nathan Eugene Smith and Vera Davis Smith. He was married to the late Lugene T. Smith and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Jean Dixon Ganas and Mary Ann Smith Bennett.

He is survived by two sons, Joel Andrew Smith, of Hinesville, and Timothy Eugene Smith, of Lakeville, Pa.; a sister, Jane Smith Gunter, of Waycross; a brother, Edward Smith, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was to be held at 11 o’clock this morning at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family was to begin receiving friends this morning at the funeral home at 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Wood Heys

A funeral for Shirley Wood Heys was held Thursday morning at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.