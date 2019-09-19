September 19, 2019

Bobbie Hogan Cobb

“Must Jesus bear the cross alone and all the world go free? There’s a cross for everyone and there’s a cross for me …”

Bobbie Hogan Cobb was born Feb. 23, 1942 to the proud parents Aaron Hogan Sr., of Apoka, Fla., and Ruthie Mae Hogan, of Waycross, both of whom preceded her in death, along with two siblings, Aaron Hogan Jr. and Rebecca Hogan Williams, and a grandson, Brandon Cobb.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Anthony J. Cobb (Shefelah) and Michael T. Cobb; a special nephew, Joseph Williams (Shelley); and a loving sister, Ethel (Sue) White; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at New White Hall Community Church, 607 Homer St., Waycross, where Presiding Prelate Bishop Clarence Adamson Sr. is pastor and will offer words of comfort.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Lenora Conyers

“Jesus, keep me near the cross; There a precious fountain, Free to all, a healing stream, Flows from Calvary’s mountain. In the cross, in the cross, Be my glory ever, Till my raptured soul shall find Rest beyond the river.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Lenora Conyers, of Waycross.

Born to the late Leroy Conyers and Collie Mae Cooper, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Palms.

She leaves to cherish her memories two children, Shanecka Brown (Wesley JaShawn Conyers) and Tara Briana Thornton (fiancé Devonte); six siblings, Gregory Cooper (Vivian), Larry Harris (Regena), Rena Graddick, Valerie Monroe (Charlie), Jeffrey Cooper and Ronald Bethel; six grandchildren, Mark, Josh, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Maya and JaShawn Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington Family staff.

