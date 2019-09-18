September 18, 2019

Shirley Wood Heys

Shirley Wood Heys, 83, of Waycross, died Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

She was born in Battleboro, Vt., to the late Joseph Elliott Wood and Louise Phillips Wood. She moved to Waycross in 1978 when her husband, Cloyd Buchanan “Bucky” Heys, accepted the job as the city manager for the City of Waycross.

In Waycross, she worked for Goodman Tax Service and the Cottage Boutique. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.

She and her husband were members of Okefenokee Golf and Country Club where they often enjoyed playing tennis. She also enjoyed spending time gardening at her home.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Buchanan “Bucky” Heys, three brothers, Robert Leslie Dubuque, James Lawrence Wood and Donald Elliott Wood, and one sister, Dorothy Louise Thompson.

She is survived by two sons, Martin Heys, of Brunswick, Scott Heys (wife, Angie), of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Skylar Alan Heys, Emma Grace Heys, Allyson Faith Heys; one brother, Joseph Edward Wood, of Battleboro, Vt.; one sister, Barbara Ann Perkins, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joel ‘Buck’ Smith

Joel H. “Buck” Smith, 85, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Central Baptist Church. He retired as an account tech from AT&T and worked his father’s farm in Dixie Union following retirement.

He was a son of the late Nathan Eugene Smith and Vera Davis Smith. He was married to the late Lugene T. Smith and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Jean Dixon Ganas and Mary Ann Smith Bennett.

She is survived by two sons, Joel Andrew Smith, of Hinesville, and Timothy Eugene Smith, of Lakeville, Pa.; a sister, Jane Smith Gunter, of Waycross; a brother, Edward Smith, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends Friday morning at the funeral home at 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Robin Lynne Bechiom

Robin Lynne Bechiom, 57, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rayon Clifton Rhodes

Rayon Clifton Rhodes, 82, of Patterson, passed away Sunday afternoon (Septe. 15, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., June 15, 1937, he lived in Green Cove Springs, Fla., for several years before moving to Patterson 15 years ago. He was retired from Progress Rail and was a member of Offerman Baptist Church but also attended Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He loved to fish, do woodworking and spend time with his grandson, Cody.

He was a son of the late Alvin Charles and Pernie Doss Rhodes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Allen, two grandsons, Dusty Rhodes and Tom Denison, several sisters and brothers

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Denison, of Offerman; three sons and a daughter-in-law, David and Debra Rhodes, of Patterson, Rayon Clifton “R.C.” Rhodes, of Florida, and Daniel Rhodes, of Offerman; a brother, J.R. (Patricia) Rhodes, of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret J. McArthur

Margaret Justice McArthur, 87, of Waycross, passed away Monday afternoon (Sept. 16, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Dec.16, 1931 in Hoboken, she was a daughter of the late Robert Riley and Jessie Aline Strickland Justice. She lived most of her life in Waycross where she was a longtime housewife. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William McArthur Sr., a daughter-in-law, Theresa McArthur, a son-in-law, Glenn Woodard, two sisters, Hazel (Kenneth) Peacock and Tresser Giddens, and three brothers, Dudley (Edna) Justice, Doyle Justice and Donel (Annette) Justice.

Survivors include her six children, Sam McArthur, of Alma, Charlie McArthur, of Pearson, Kevin McArthur (wife, Angie), of Waycross, Dorothy Jane Woodard, of Waycross, Richard McArthur, of Waycross, and Deborah Musgrove (husband, James), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Blanch Peacock (husband, Marshall), of Waycross; one brother, Daniel Justice (wife, Marie), of Pelham; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Justice, of Hickox; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Dasher Stone

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Doris Ruth Dasher Stone, 81, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Randall Gunter and Pastor Tim Varnadore.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were her grandsons, James Dixon, Matthew Stone, Dustin Stone, Brandon Stone, Jack Burke and Wayland Daniels.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edwina ‘Happie’ Jordan Stewart

A funeral for Edwina “Happie” Jordan Stewart was held Tuesday morning at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Buddy Cooper and the Rev. David Blalock officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, including Collins Cotton, Clay Fletcher, Joe Monroe, Jake Stewart, Joe Stewart, John Stewart, Jordan Stewart and Sam Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Wayne Britt

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Thomas Wayne Britt, 69, was held Tuesday afternoon at 5 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Don Hamilton.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.