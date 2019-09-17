September 17, 2019

William K. Anderson

William Kevin Anderson, 53, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday morning (Sept.14, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born April 15, 1966 in Blackshear, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County and was a son of the late Johnnie Maloy Anderson Sr. and Linda Nell Rowland Anderson.

He worked as a truck driver for Carroll Fulmer Trucking in Florida and also worked as an EMT and for the Sheriff’s Department in Pierce County. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walkie Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Sapp Anderson, of Blackshear; three daughters, Kaylyn Marie Price, Ciera Leehannah Moseley (husband, Josh) and Sarah Lindsey Anderson (Caleb Smith), all of Blackshear; his brother, Johnnie Anderson, of Blackshear; two sisters, Eva Hayden, of Blackshear, and Becci Anderson, of Hoboken; 13 grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Mary Sapp, of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, J.R. Rowland, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A visitation will take place this evening from 6 until 8 at Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Opal L. Clements

Opal L. Clements, 91, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and was formerly employed with J.S. Smith Company and Spatola Footwear as an office clerk.

She was a dedicated member of Winona Park United Methodist Church where she served many roles. She was a member of the Guiding Light Sunday School Class and The Sojourners.

She was a daughter of the late Jake Lafayette Clements and Esther Shuman Clements. She was preceded in death by her sister, Winnie C. Wade.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ed Wade, of Waycross; a nephew, Eddie Wade (Anna), of Waycross; a great-nephew, Matt Wade (Kaitlyn Sanders), of West Lafayette, Ind.; and a host of special friends.

A home going celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona Park United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the church Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Opal Clements Memorial Fund, ℅ Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Binidine L. Jefferson

Binidine Lincoln Jefferson, of Waycross, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel Inc.

Further arrangements will be posted at a later date.

Shirley Wood Heys

Shirley Wood Heys, 83, of Waycross, died Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.