September 16, 2019

Edwina ‘Happie’ Jordan Stewart

Edwina “Happie” Jordan Stewart, 85, died Saturday morning (Sept. 14, 2019) in the Community Hospice Center at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she graduated from Wacona High School where she played basketball. She continued her education at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., where she received a degree in education. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and the Rollins Women’s Basketball team.

“Happie” was formerly employed as a fifth grade teacher at Quarterman School in Waycross, but she enjoyed most of her life as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active and dedicated member of First United Methodist Church where she held many positions including the chairman of the Bereavement and Hospitality Committees, Care and Share Committee, and she faithfully visited inpatients of the hospital, nursing homes and shut-ins.

She was appointed by Governor Joe Frank Harris to serve a term on the Georgia Health Planning Review Board. She represented the State of Georgia as a member of the Friendship Force to Soviet Georgia (Sakartvelo).

She was a member of the Camellia Garden Club, Waycross Service League and Holly Interest Club. She loved playing with her Bridge Club. She was an excellent cook, loved gardening and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Joseph Jordan and Esther Deen Jordan, and three sisters, Mary Jean Bailey, Margie Spencer and Jo Nicholson.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James E. Stewart Jr., of Waycross; six children, James E. Stewart III (Julie), of Waverly, Ivy Stewart Monroe (Will), of Savannah, Amy Stewart Fletcher (Rick), of Waycross, Sara Stewart Cotton (Steve), of Atlanta, Samuel Gaskin Stewart (Shannon), of Blackshear, Deen Jordan Stewart (Paula), of Blackshear; grandchildren, Jake Stewart (Katie), John Stewart (Jaime), Joe Stewart, Joe Monroe (Sarah), Callie Monroe, Mary Stewart Bishop (Ben), Clay Fletcher, Taylor Weil (Tyler), Collins Cotton, Claire Cotton, Sam Stewart, Caroline Stewart, Jordan Stewart and Courtney Stewart; great-grandchildren, Aubreigh Stewart, Mary Mackenzie Stewart and Bill Monroe.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 o’clock this evening at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the LAMBS Program of First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or one’s favorite charity.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William P. Gray Sr.

William Preston “Bill” Gray Sr., 88, also affectionately known as “Ned,” died Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at St. Vincent Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

He was a native of Screven, the son of the late Alfred Gray and Maggie Manor Gray. He was also preceded in death by a son, Zoltan Anthony Gray, a sister, Elzena Williams, and two brothers, Lawton Gray and Lewis Gray.

He was raised in Wayne County and made his home in Waycross for the past 19 years. He attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta for a year before being drafted in the military.

Prior to moving to Waycross he had made his home in Silver Spring, Md. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Waycross, sang in the church choir and served on the church security team.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1952 and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served as the first black Sports Director at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He retired in 1974 at the rank of sergeant 1st class with a total of 21 years of faithful service.

He was an avid sportsman and participated in many sports including basketball, football and volleyball and was a referee of basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, handball and football.

He was inducted in the first class of the Wayne County County Sports Hall of Fame. While residing in Waycross, he had formerly worked with the Waycross-Ware County Recreation Department.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Bertha Jones Gray, of Waycross; three daughters, Teresa Gray Jones (husband, David), of Roanoke, Va., Carmen Ayanna Gray (fiance, Marcus), of Washington, D.C., and Sonia Gill Clough (husband, Roland “Chip”), of Philadelphia, Pa.; four sons, Kenneth Alvin Gray (partner, Wondera), of San Antonio Texas, William Preston “Billy” Gray Jr (wife, Sharon), of Screven, Dearick Jon Gray (wife, Carrie), and Paul Diallo Gray, both of Waycross; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Violet Lavender, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lula Wright, of Feeding Hills, Mass.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 3439 Knight Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A funeral will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southside Baptist Church. The family will receive family and friends from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., with full military honors.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Wayne Britt

Thomas Wayne Britt, 69, of Waycross, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 13, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Waycross, Dec. 16, 1949, he lived in Waycross for the past five years. He was an industrial engineer (pipe fitting) for Lauren Engineers & Construction and traveled all over the country with his job.

He was a 1969 graduate of Blackshear High School and enjoyed bowling and working in his workshop on bowling balls, reading and cooking.

He was a son of the late Allen Maurice and Mary Christine Banks Britt.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Amber Britt, of Waycross; his daughter, Leslie Tootle, of Ailey, Ga.; two sisters, Wanda Gail Davis, of Adel, and Wilda Carden, of Barnwell, S.C.; two brothers, Warren (Robin) Britt, of Waycross, and Wade (Amy) Britt, of Lake Butler, Fla.; four grandchildren, Hailey Adams, Carson Adams, Gage Britt and Cora Britt; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at 5 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rayon Clifton Rhodes

Rayon Clifton Rhodes, 82, of Offerman, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 15, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Doris Dasher Stone

Doris Ruth Dasher Stone, 81, of Blackshear, passed away late Friday evening (Sept. 13, 2019) at Harborview – Pierce County.

Born in Lowndes County Sept. 15, 1937, she lived in Valdosta for several years prior to moving to Waycross in 1956 where she would live until moving to Pierce County in 1970. She worked in a sewing factory for many years before retiring in 1996 to take care of her mother and husband until their deaths.

She was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church where she was in the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and loved her church and all her family very much. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late Gilbert Lamar and Ruth Sevilla Hughes Dasher and step-daughter to the late Walter Remer Dasher. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, James Melton Stone, a great-granddaughter, Lelia Olivia Denmark, and a sister, Elizabeth Dasher King.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Gary Carter, of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Harley Gerald, and James Stanley and Sandy Stone, all of Blackshear; her brother, Edward Lamar Dasher of Waycross; 9 grandchildren, James (Heather) Dixon of Blackshear, Sarah (Wayland) Daniels of Offerman, Matthew (Amanda) Stone of Waycross, Brandon (Michelle) Stone, of Blackshear, Brandi (Jack) Burke, of Waycross, Dustin (Kindol) Stone, of Richmond Hill, Jenna Woodard, of Jesup, Lori Beth Stone, of Blackshear, and Tiffany Miles, of Waycross; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Her wishes were for memorials to be made to the building fund at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church, 3497 Dean Still Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516, in lieu of flowers.

The family kindly requests members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn C. McCarthy

A graveside service for Marilyn Connie McCarthy was held Thursday afternoon at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, with Father Pat O’Brien officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Dempsey Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Patrick Dempsey “Pat” Dixon, 89, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Brother Steve Boatright and Jake Dixon.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Scott Dixon, Chris Dixon, Wally Dixon, Danny Dixon, Mark Dixon and W.D. Strickland.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rose Mary Thrift

A funeral for Rose Mary Thrift took place Sunday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with John Lairsey officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were George Thrift, Tom Thrift, Eddie Lairsey, Bill Lairsey, Albert Thrift and Greg McGahee.

Abbie Mozelle Clark

A funeral for Abbie Mozelle Clark took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Flowers and the Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Donald Whitley, Preston Bennett, Robert Thompson, Shane Merritt, Perry Thompson and Keith Hendricks.