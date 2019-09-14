September 14, 2019

Abbie M. Clark

Abbie M. Clark, 96, died Thursday afternoon (Sept. 12, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native of Patterson, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed by Southern Georgia Caps and Swain Manufacturing and was a member of Gospel Lighthouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Head and Macie Elizabeth Griner Varnadore, and three children, Robert Donald Clark, Bryan Keith Clark and Kathy Bonita Bennett (husband, the late Lavelle).

Survivors include four children, Nola Jane Wooddell (husband, the late Woody), of Waycross, Melba Sue Whitley (husband, the late David), of Blackshear, Thomas Daniel Clark (Deborah), of Waycross, and Abbie Gail King, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Aline Suggs, of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at the funeral home, and the hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Rose Mary Thrift

Rose Mary Thrift, 85, died Thursday afternoon (Sept. 12, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She was a native of Sugar City, Idaho, and lived most of her life in Waycross, where she was a homemaker.

She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Moser and Millie Kerbs Moser.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne “Bud” Thrift, of Waycross; a daughter, Sheri Golden, of Brantley County; three sons, Steve Lee, of Waycross, Tim Lee (wife, Kim), of Garner, N.C., and Wayne Arlen Thrift Jr. (wife, Tanya), of St. Cloud, Fla.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday morning at 10 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie J. Wheeler

A funeral for Eddie Joseph Wheeler was held Friday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. David White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Danny Yarbrough, Jeff Garmon, Dale McGhin, Ken Bennett, Morris Capps, Charlie Gibson and Rusty Gibson.

Honorary pallbearers were the New Beginning Sunday School Class and Slum’s Automotive.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Russell Aubrey Tyson

A memorial service for Russell “Aubrey” Tyson was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Montgomery, Pastor Avery Kelly and Brother Leonard Kelly officiating.

Inurnment will be at Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.