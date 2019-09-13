September 13, 2019

Barbara Griffis Mullis

Barbara Ann Griffis Mullis, 77, of Millwood, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, following an extended illness.

A native of Ware county, she was born Feb. 1, 1942, the daughter of Thomas Eustice and Byrd Christeen Taylor Griffis. She was a registered nurse and owned/operated several nursing homes.

She loved gardening, animals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick James O’Brien.

Survivors include two sons, Brent Hoopiiaina (wife, Judy), of Ambrose, and Billy Anderson (wife, Millie), of Orem Utah; three daughters, Kelly Davis, of Millwood, Elaine Day, of Darien, and Kori Martin (husband, Devoy), of Waycross; 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pearson, with Bishop Clee Sirmans, Elder Steve Sirmans and Elder Billy Anderson officiating.

Internment will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

The body will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Johns Medders

Mary Johns Medders, 81, of Wiscasset, Maine, formerly of Palatka, Fla., and Waycross, passed away peacefully on the evening of Aug. 21, 2019 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, Maine with her family by her side.

Born April 6, 1938, in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Robert Fulton and Irene (Shuman) Johns.

She grew up in Georgia, attended local schools and graduated from Hoboken High School. She lived in South Georgia and North Florida for many years, before moving to Texas for a few years and ultimately retiring to Maine in 2009.

She worked as a seamstress and homemaker when she was younger. She returned to school in her early 50’s to study computer science. After graduation, she worked in office management until she retired.

For the past 10 years, while living in Maine, she attended the Bible Baptist Church in Wiscasset. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and quilts, but more than anything, she loved her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Maze Medders Sr., brothers, Matthew Johns, Roger Johns and Russell Johns, as well as a sister, Minnie Harrison.

She is survived by her children, Alene Lewis (Steve), of Fayetteville, Gary Medders (Sharon), of Palatka, Fla., Lequitta Leveen (Jerry), of Plano, Texas, Angela Edwards (Jim), of Wiscasset, Maine, Tanya Medders (Troy), of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Lance Vickers (Rachel), of Garland, Texas; siblings, Robert Johns (Louise), of Hoboken, Betty Bursey, of Herndon, Va., Ruby Fernbacher (Bob), of Peachtree City, Loretta Stone (Sam), of Monroe, and Virginia Johns (sister-in-law), of Selma, N.C.; 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews (She loved them all!).

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Sims Funeral Home, 201 N. Peterson Ave., Douglas, with the Rev. Larry Litzell officiating.

She will be laid to rest privately, next to her husband, in the Rock Pond Cemetery in Douglas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an organization devoted to the cure for Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, or to the church or charity of one’s choice.

Local arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, Maine.

Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed at www.StrongHancock.com

Patrick Dempsey Dixon

Patrick Dempsey “Pat” Dixon, 89, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 11, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Patterson, Nov. 8, 1929, he lived in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Plantation, Fla., for many years before moving back to Pierce County in 1994.

He was a 1947 graduate of Patterson High School and in 1951 enlisted in the U.S. Army where he had been a cook. While in Florida, he built numerous custom homes and continued to do so after returning to Pierce County.

After retiring from the construction business you could find him on the golf course — a hobby he completely enjoyed! He also enjoyed gardening and cooking, especially barbecue for which he had created his own barbecue sauce. He was a charter member of the Plantation Elks Lodge.

He was a son of the late Daniel and Sally Rentha Chancey Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Flora “Jeannie” Bales Dixon, five sisters, Gladys Dixon, Clara Prescott, Belle Strickland, Josie Missouri Dixon and Vera Dixon; and all 12 of his brothers, John Riley Dixon, Oden Dixon, Lewis Dixon, R.L. Dixon, James Dixon, Earl Dixon, Eugene Dixon, Dennis Dixon, Claude Dixon, Walter Dixon, William Lloyd Dixon and Lester Dixon.

Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Tom Molitor, of Charlotte, N.C., and Janet and David Chancey, of Blackshear; three granddaughters, Blakely (Luke) Bellamy, of Charleston, S.C., Brooke Molitor, of Gainesville, Fla., and Angel Chancey, of Blackshear; his great-granddaughter, Bales Hyde Bellamy; his sister, Betty Dixon, of Patterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until 11.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Otis Joseph Welch Sr.

Otis Joseph Welch Sr., 93, of Waycross, made his eternal transition on Tuesday morning (Sept. 10, 2019) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

He was born to the late Vaneva Burch Welch and Ellie Welch in the Holmes Chapel Community in Homerville, and grew up in Sandy Bottom. His mother passed away when he was less than 6 years old and he was raised by his grandparents.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and after serving his country, he began working for the United States Postal Service in Queens, N.Y., where he retired as a postman after omore than 30 years. He lived his latter years in Waycross where he was a faithful member, trustee and served in other capacities at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Otis Joseph Welch Jr., and five loving aunts, Hattie Witherspoon, Mariah Johnson, Blanche Holmes, Ola Mae Watson and Elizabeth Taylor.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 38 years, Jewell Fay Golden Welch, of Waycross; two sons, Christopher Welch (wife, Crystal), of Wyandanch, N.Y., and Terry Welch, of Wyandanch, N.Y.; two daughters, Alice Welch, of Coram, N.Y., and Marilyn Welch, of Wyandanch, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Charlie Vereen III (wife Leslie), of Coram, N.Y., Shatisha Potter (husband, Lawrence), of Port Jervis, N.Y., George Riley, of Wyandanch, N.Y., Andrea-M Armﬁeld, of Wyandanch, N.Y., Crystalyn Welch, of Wyandanch, N.Y., Chanyia Welch, of Wyandanch, N.Y., and Christopher Welch Jr., of Wyandanch, N. Y.; seven great-grandchildren, Charlie Vereen lV, Layla Vereen, Josiah Nazir Welch, Tadeas Lourriston Potter, Skyla Michele Potter, Amir Lourriston Branch Potter; blended family, two sons, James Medlock and Duke Porter (Regina), of Waycross; two daughters, Saundra Medlock Pinder (husband, Edwin), of Waycross, and Jennifer Porter Speights (husband, Gregory), of Covington; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three loving cousins, Gladys Hall, of Waycross, Horace Welch, of Waycross, and Almarie Green, of Albany; loving friends, Earl and Bernice Brooks, of Queens, N.Y.; loving god-daughter, Tonya Nelson-Williams; and several other special relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church.

Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the Welch home, 1522 Clough St., Waycros.

The body will be placed in the church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1522 Clough St.

Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family visitation will take place today from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home.

Abbie M. Clark

Abbie M. Clark, 96, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be annouced later by Music Funeral Home.

Rose Mary Thrift

Rose Mary Thrift, 85, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Harold D. Kimbrell Jr.

Harold Donald “Donnie” Kimbrell Jr., 68, died Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

A native of Blackshear, he graduated from Ware County High School and he served in the United States Army. He attended Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and retired from CSX Railroad as a conductor after 39 years.

He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and member of H.O.G.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Donald Kimbrell Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Leslie Anne Harnish Kimbrell, of Waycross; two children, Matthew Ryan Kimbrell, of St. Marys, and Sarah Anne Kimbrell Ruiz (Eric), of Rice, Texas; five grandchildren, Luke Kimbrell, Abbylane Kimbrell, Leigha Kimbrell, Lindy Kimbrell and Winter Eden Ruiz; his mother, Pauline Banks Kimbrell, of Waycross; and numerous other family members.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service, and he would like everyone to continue to live their life to the fullest.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com