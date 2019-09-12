September 12, 2019

Mattie Bennett Force

Mattie Lois Bennett Force, 81, passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 11, 2019) at her residence in Millwood following an extended illness.

She was born in Millwood but resided in Miami, Fla., for many years before returning to Millwood in 1982. She was a former kindergarten teacher in Miami but was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Indian Mound Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Marvin Bennett and Blanche Johns Bennett. She was married for 64 years to the late Ralph Lamar Force and was also preceded in death by a brother, Nathaniel Edward Bennett.

She is survived by two daughters, Gwendolyn Lazarus (Mark), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Winifred Higgs (Elisha), of Millwood; five grandchildren, Azure Lazarus, Ralph Higgs (Ashley), Amber Lazarus Proctor (Eric Dante), Gary Lazarus and Ariana Higgs Ferrell (Christopher). She was also the proud great-grandmother of nine, Desiree Higgs, Rubin Proctor, Monica Proctor, Mattie Higgs, Keira Ferrell, Isabella Proctor, Carissa Ferrell, Sarah Jackson and Cole Jackson; and a sister, Joyce Bennett, of Millwood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Patrick Dempsey Dixon

Patrick Dempsey “Pat” Dixon, 89, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 11, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Patterson, Nov. 8, 1929, he lived in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Plantation, Fla., for many years before moving back to Pierce County in 1994.

He was a 1947 graduate of Patterson High School and in 1951 enlisted in the U.S. Army where he had been a cook. While in Florida, he built numerous custom homes and continued to do so after returning to Pierce County.

After retiring from the construction business you could find him on the golf course — a hobby he completely enjoyed! He also enjoyed gardening and cooking, especially barbecue for which he had created his own barbecue sauce. He was a charter member of the Plantation Elks Lodge.

He was a son of the late Daniel and Sally Rentha Chancey Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Flora “Jeannie” Bales Dixon, five sisters, Gladys Dixon, Clara Prescott, Belle Strickland, Josie Missouri Dixon and Vera Dixon; and all 12 of his brothers, John Riley Dixon, Oden Dixon, Lewis Dixon, R.L. Dixon, James Dixon, Earl Dixon, Eugene Dixon, Dennis Dixon, Claude Dixon, Walter Dixon, William Lloyd Dixon and Lester Dixon.

Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Tom Molitor, of Charlotte, N.C., and Janet and David Chancey, of Blackshear; three granddaughters, Blakely (Luke) Bellamy, of Charleston, S.C., Brooke Molitor, of Gainesville, Fla., and Angel Chancey, of Blackshear; his great-granddaughter, Bales Hyde Bellamy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until 11.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Otis Joseph Welch Sr.

Otis Joseph Welch Sr., 93, of Waycross, made his eternal transition on Tuesday morning (Sept. 10, 2019) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

Funeral arrangements are underway by Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at his home at 1522 Clough St., Waycross.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion AME Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Funeral home visitation will take place Friday from 4 until 6 p.m.

Edna Mae Hannan

Edna Mae Hannan, 62, of Folkston died Monday afternoon (Sept. 9, 2019) at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. after a brief illness.

She was born July 5, 1957 in Folkston the late Edget G. Moring and Annie Lee Council Moring. She was the youngest of nine children. She received her formal education from the Charlton County Public School System.

She was a very loving and kind person. She treated everyone she encountered with absolute respect and love. She did it all with a smile. She loved to laugh and sit in her favorite chair on her porch talking with family members or friends.

She was a nurse assistant at Folkston Park Care Home in Folkston for 42 years. Her last day of working, doing what she loved, was on Friday, September 6, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston, with Dr. Bobby Roberson, pastor of Bethlehem Christian Fellowship Ministry, Folkston, offering words of comfort.

Visitation will be held Friday at Mt. High Holiness Church, 121 Rosa Park Road, Folkston, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Rickey Mobley Jr., of Atlanta, and Jermaine Mobley (Paula), of Folkston; grandchildren, Ta’Mya Mobley, Jermara Mobley and Malaki Mobley, all of Folkston; siblings, Anna Mae Overstreet (Solomon), Barbara Manior (Sam), Sandra Hannan (Jobe), Gloria Roberson, Jimmy Moring (Ellamae), all of Folkston, Mary Williams (Jerry), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Edger S. Moring (Judy), of Alma; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her brother-in-law and sister, Sam and Barbara Manior, 163 Mary M. Bethune St., Folkston.

Ruby Fran Poole Veal

A celebration of life service for Ruby Fran Poole Veal, 51, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Fireman St., with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods, offering words of comfort.

She was born Oct. 4, 1967 in Waycross to the late Lonnie Poole Sr. and Ruby Lee Brown Poole. She was the youngest of nine children. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1985. She matriculated to Albany State University in Albany, and later transferred to Florida Memorial University in Miami, Fla., where she received a bachelor of science degree in education with honors.

She accepted Christ as her person Savior at an early age and became a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church where she served in various capacities as a faithful member. She also attended Big Bethel Freewill Baptist Church which was her family’s second church.

With a burning desire in her heart for teaching younger children in hopes to motivate and encourage them in their pursuit of excellence she became an educator. Her first teaching job was in Homestead, Fla., where she taught for several years. After Hurricane Andrew, she transferred to a school in Hialeah, Fla. A few years later, she moved back home where she was employed with the Coffee County Board of Education as a teacher at West Green Elementary School. It was in Coffee County that she met and married Travis DeWitt Veal, the father of her beautiful children, Daisha and Julius (JD). She would later gain employment with the Pierce County Board of Education where she was a teacher at Blackshear Elementary School.

She enjoyed traveling, embracing various cultures, spending time with her family and friends. Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She will be truly missed.

On Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at 4 p.m., God call his child, Ruby Fran Poole Veal, to her heavenly home after an illness. She was a good and faithful servant.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Julius Veal and Daisha Veal; siblings, Gloria P. Johnson (Andrew), Anthony Poole Sr. (Alice), Ruthie P. Glass (Tray), Lonnie A. Poole Jr. (Linda), Ora P. Carr (Johnny), Richard C. Poole, Sheila P. Outler (Craig), Marvin T. Poole (Delaine) and Shirley Davis; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her brother-in-law and sister, Andrew and Gloria Johnson, 1514 Kentucky Ave.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Laurie Ann McKee

Laurie Ann McKee, 65, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 10, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Canton, N.Y., to the late Ray Mousaw and Loretta Corkrin Rodwell.

She served in the United States Army for more than 20 years. She lived in Pearson for more than 15 years before moving to Waycross a little over a year ago. She worked as a district manager for Burger King in Vidalia and most recently worked as a customer service representative at Walmart in Douglas.

She was a member of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and travelling. She especially enjoyed visiting places like St. Augustine, Fla., Universal Studios in Orlando and Disney World. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robyn Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Larry McKee, of Waycross; two children, Doralynn Whited (husband, Tim), of Ridgeland, S.C., Lowell Andrew “Andy” Mitchell, of Baxley; seven grandchildren, Joshua Whited, Sierra Whited, Jessica Edwards (husband, Austin), Apple Eubanks, Jordan Mitchell, Tristan Mitchell, Laurie June Mitchell; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Dennis Mousaw, of Sevierville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Park Baptist Church.

Gordon Hay Hodgkin

Gordon Hay Hodgkin, 70, of Blackshear, passed away late Sunday evening (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Harborview Satilla Nursing Home in Waycross.

Born in Wilmington, N.C., on Oct. 20, 1948, he lived in North Carolina most of his life until moving to Pierce County 10 years ago. He had worked as a millwright for many years and enjoyed boats, fishing and visiting with friends (he always had a story or two to tell). He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waycross.

He was a son of the late Robert Garnett and Annie Righton McCaskill Hodgkin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Myra Jane Black Hodgkin.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Jay and Alyson Hodgkin, of Southern Pines, N.C., and Jon and Keshia Hodgkin, of Blackshear; a sister, Righton (Brown) McCallum, of North Carolina; a brother, Robert “Bob” (Cindy) Hodgkin Jr., of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Ava, Eason, Reeves, Haydon and Hannah; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Wainright

NAHUNTA — Joseph “Joe” Wainright, 82, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday morning (Sept. 10, 2019) following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, his parents were Jessie Olin Wainright and Allie Thrift Wainright. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Wainright and Matthew Wainright, two infant siblings, a step-grandson, Rocky Flowers Jr., and his brother-in-law, Doyle Justice.

He retired after serving 20 years in the United States Army and 20 years with Dixie Road Builders as a machine operator. He was a loving husband and papa. He loved fishing and going to church.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Polly Rushton Wainright, of Nahunta; five children and their spouses, Alton and Sissi Cribb, of Waynesville, Matthew and Felicia Cribb, of Nahunta, Laura and Eric Crews, of Waycross, Donnie Cribb, of Waycross, Portia and Donnie Myers, of Collins, Ga.; 14 grandchildren, Kayla, Garrett, Dalton, Landon, Ashlyn, Alex, Noah, Austin, Carolyn, Patrice, Donnie, Cindi, Shey and Debra; four step-grandchildren, Roxie, Christian, Patrick and Katie; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Justice, of Hickox, Florrie Wainright, of Hickox, and Theo Wainwright, of Dublin; brother and sister-in-law, John and Glenda Wainright, of Hickox; two sisters-in-law, Diana and Amanda Rushton; two brothers-in-law, Charles and Michael Rushton; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Hickox Praise and Worship with the Rev. Otis Johns, the Rev. Randy Wainright and the Rev. Alton Cribb officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be Alton Cribb, Matthew Cribb, Donnie Cribb, Donald Shiland, Donnie Myers and Eric Mercer.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m.

Lelia Cooper Doyle

With love and care we at Rainge Memorial announce the passing of Mother Lelia Cooper Doyle of Nahunta, on Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in Florida with loving family at her bedside.

Family and friends are being received at her daughter’s home in Nahunta.

Visitation was held Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Greater New Miracle First Born Church, 428 Burton St., Nahunta.

The funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., at Greater New Miracle First Born Church, of Nahunta, with Pastor Elder Stanley Evans presiding.

Edna DePratter Godwin

BLACKSHEAR— The funeral for Edna Christine DePratter Godwin, 92, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young.

Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Alathean Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.