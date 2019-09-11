September 11, 2019

Jami Bowen Singleton

Jami Bowen Singleton, 58, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 9, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following a brief illness.

Born April 25, 1961 in Waycross, she was a daughter of Rena Gibbs Bowen and the late Charles M. Bowen Sr., of Blackshear.

She loved to travel and lived in many places, but always called Blackshear her home. She enjoyed cooking for her children, was a talented seamstress and a skilled creator of arts and crafts.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Reese Walker, and her brother-in-law, Ricky Mattox.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three sons, Jacob Walker (wife, Nancy), of Offerman, Jack Williams IV (fiancée, Yvonne), of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and James Williams, of Patterson; her granddaughter, Natalee Walker, of Offerman; her two sisters, Becki Mattox and Joli McQuaig (husband, Alton), of Blackshear; her brother, Mark Bowen (wife, Teresa), of Blackshear; her long-time companion, Wade Miller, of Blackshear; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home followed by a private, family burial.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie Marie Fals

Stephanie Marie Fals, 47, of Waycross, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at Baptist Village in Waycross, following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, her parents are Francis Ernest “Ernie” Fals and Mary Sharpe Fals, of Waycross.

She worked many years as floor manager for Walmart and was a member of Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church. She loved to dance, loved music, the beach and movies. She loved people and spending time with her grandson, Logan.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Trevor Fals (Terra), of Ludowici; two daughters, Sierra Marie Fals and Sandra Ellen Fals, both of Waycross; two grandchildren, Logan Fals and Cara Fals; her parents, Francis Ernest “Ernie” Fals and Mary Ellen Fals, of Waycross; her brother and sister-in-law, Francis Wain Fals (Tracy), of Oxford, Ala.; two sisters, Donna Sue Fals, of Roanoke, Ala., and Sherry Ann Mora, of Lake Park, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church, in Waycross with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

William Perry Jones

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for William Perry Jones, 74, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Bobby Ryals.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kenny Cook, Barry Ryals, Robbie Gaskins, John Willie, David Fussell and Ben Putnam.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Jones Sr., Robert Jones Jr., Trey Gaskins, Ted Beighton and Jimmy Jackson.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dakota Bell Griner

A funeral service for Dakota Bell Griner was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carlton Ring officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Griner, Nick Griner, Jerrid Roberts, Dalton Simmons, Gary Simmons Jr. and Michael Simmons.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.