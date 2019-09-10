September 10, 2019

Eddie J. Wheeler

Eddie Joseph Wheeler, 73, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (Sept. 8, 2019) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Woodrow Wilson Wheeler and Evelyn Chaffin Wheeler and lived here all of his life. He was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Charleston Air Force Base and Dover Air Force Base.

After serving his country, in July 1964 he began working for CSX Railroad and in June 2006 retired as a carman after 42 years of service. After retirement, he taught welding at Okefenokee Technical College.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the New Beginning Sunday School Class and always enjoyed serving at the House of Hope and helping in any aspect of the church.

He was a former member of the Waycross Jaycees and Slum’s Automotive as he loved the fellowship and the old vehicles at car shows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Cardwell.

Survivors include two sons, Eddie J. Wheeler Jr. (wife, Amy), of Valrico, Fla., and Todd Wheeler (wife, Dawn), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Brittany Wheeler, Brittany Soto, Jason Wheeler, Joe Wheeler and Megan Stewart; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Wilson Wheeler (wife, Rosalind), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; one niece, Kelly Helmerson; one nephew, Dr. Kevin Wheeler; his significant other he called “My Lady,” Lynne Jacobs, of Waycross; her family, Jennifer Sweat (husband, Eric), and children, Jenna, Brynley and Britt and Michael Jacobs (wife, Beth), all of Waycross; special friends, Betty Fullard and Dorothy Sanders, both of Waycross; his dog, “Buster,” and two cats, “Roamer” and “Rowdy.”

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family requests the honorary pallbearers to be the New Beginning Sunday School Class and Slum’s Automotive and are asked to meet at the church by 10:40 a.m. Friday for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Russell Aubrey Tyson

Russell Aubrey Tyson, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday morning (Sept. 8, 2019) at his residence in Blackshear.

He was born in Millwood, but lived most of his life in Fernandina Beach, Fla., before moving to Blackshear in 2006.

His mother passed away when he was 3 years old so he was raised by his grandparents, Carrie Elizabeth and John Tyson. He graduated from Fernandina Beach High School, and he retired from Jefferson-Smurfit (formerly Container Corp.) after 44 years.

He was a charter member of Five Points Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, a deacon at Spring Hill Baptist Church, in Fernandina Beach, and he attended Nassau Baptist Church for 12 years.

He first and foremost loved his Lord and his family. He was a pilot and owner of small airplanes, and he was a World War II history buff. He also enjoyed fishing and his favorite pastime was studying theology.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Russell Tyson, his mother, Verdie Morgan Tyson, step-mother, Ida Lee Gent Tyson, and his daughter, Selena Rhea Tyson Goode.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Diana Patricia Thrift Tyson, of Blackshear; three children, Aubrey Haddon, of Callahan, Fla., Beverly LePierre (Michael), of Blackshear, and Randall Titus Tyson (Sibrina Michelle), of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two half-siblings, Joseph Edwin Tyson (Dee), of Laurens, S.C., and Susan Elizabeth Tyson McKenney (John), of Yulee, Fla.; three step-sisters, Nancy Gent Phillips, of Ware Shoals, S.C., Francis Gent Burgess, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Frankie Gent Wright, of Yulee, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday beginning at 1 p.m.

His remains will be interred in Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Elsie T. Cureton

Elsie Thomas Cureton, 92, of Detroit, Mich., and formerly of Waycross, died Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) in Detroit after an illness.

She was born Aug. 26, 1927 in Waycross to late Robert Lee Thomas and Elsie Rogers Thomas. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1945.

At an early age she moved to Detroit, Mich., where she lived until her demise. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by a son, Gregory Cureton, and a sister, Louisa Thomas Cooper.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at James H. Cole Blvd. Chapel, 2624 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, Mich.

Those left to cherish her memory include two children, Corliss Cureton and Daryl Cureton (Janice); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives including the Waycross and Patterson areas.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.jameshcolefuneralhome.com

Obituary information was provided through Fluker Funeral Home.

Jami Bowen Singleton

Jami Bowen Singleton, 58, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 9, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to Rena Bowen and the late Charles M. Bowen Sr., of Blackshear. She loved to travel and lived in many places, but always called Blackshear her home. She enjoyed cooking for her children, was a talented seamstress and a skilled creator of arts and crafts.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sisters, Becki Mattox and Joli McQuaig (husband, Alton), of Blackshear; her brother, Mark Bowen (wife, Teresa), of Blackshear; her three sons, Jacob Walker (wife, Nancy), of Offerman, Jack Williams IV (fiancée, Yvonne), of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and James Williams, of Patterson; her granddaughter, Natalee Walker, of Offerman; her long-time companion, Wade Miller, of Blackshear; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Reese Walker, and her brother-in-law, Ricky Mattox.

A funeral service will be held Friday at Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear, followed by a private, family burial.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service.

Visitors and attendees may contact Hart Funeral Home in the coming days at 449-3113 for further information and may express condolences online at www.hartfh.com