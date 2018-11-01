Seminar For Stroke Awareness Is May 23 At Memorial Satilla Health Annex, 6 p.m.

To support National Stroke Awareness Month, Memorial Satilla Health will present “Stroke: Attack on the Brain” on Thursday, May 23, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s annex cafetorium at 1800 Alice St.

Presenters will include Dr. Nimi Patel, neurologist, and Angie Moody, nurse practitioner.

For more information or to make a reservation for the seminar, call (912) 584-6201 or visit MemorialSatillaHealth.com/calendar.

“All too often, people arrive at the emergency room too late. We want to educate the community on stroke signs and symptoms so they will know to seek help immediately,” said Dr. Patel. “If you arrive at the hospital within the ‘golden hour’ of symptom onset, you can receive clot—dissolving drugs to dissolve the clot and restore blood flow. The earlier the drug is administered, the greater a patient’s chances for a favorable outcome.”

According to the National Stroke Association, 80 percent of strokes can be prevented by acting FAST, an acronym that stands for the warning checklist to use when you are dealing with a suspected stroke victim:

•F is for Face — Does the person’s face droop on one side when smiling?

•A is for Arm — When they raise both arms, does one drift downward?

•S is for Speech — Does the person’s speech sound slurred or odd when they repeat a simple phrase?

•T is for Time — Call 911 immediately to request medical assistance if any or all of the signs are present.