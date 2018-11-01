Semi Rear-Ends Car; Local Woman Is Hurt

A Waycross woman was injured Thursday when a semi rear-ended her vehicle at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and Lee Avenue, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Jacqueline Jenkins, 60, was taken to Memorial Satilla Health following the 1:20 p.m. accident, said Hersey. He said a passenger in the car, Carl Jenkins, 72, of Waycross, had a minor injury.

Driving a 2007 Ford Focus, she was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway followed by a 2017 Freightliner, driven by Randall White, 39, of Douglas. Hersey said she slowed to make a right turn and the 18-wheeler was unable to stop in time.

White was charged with following too closely behind another vehicle, said Hersey.

Officer Joshaun Baker investigated the accident.