Semi Collides With Pickup Truck Sunday Afternoon

A Driggers Road man was seriously injured Sunday when his pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer in front of Griffin’s Country Mall convenience store on the Brunswick Highway near its intersection with Blount Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Robert Driggers, 83, was taken by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment of a broken hip and internal injuries, said Royal.

Driggers, driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck, was leaving the parking lot of Griffin’s convenience store, crossing both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the South Georgia Parkway. Royal said he entered the path of a Freightliner pulling a conventional box trailer and the vehicles collided.

James Donald Carter, 65, of Stedman, N.C., was driving the westbound semi on the South Georgia Parkway as Driggers was crossing the five-lane highway, Royal said.

Carter was checked at the scene by Ware County EMTs who responded to the 5:08 p.m. crash. Carter’s rig struck the front passenger side of the Driggers truck. On impact, the Carter vehicle was propelled into a fence at the Taylor Feed business. Driggers’ truck came to rest across Blount Road.

Deputy Jeff Nolan assisted Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McLain with the investigation.