Second SUV involved in rail fatality

Staff Writer A Waycross woman who was killed in a train versus vehicle crash at the CSX rail grade crossing at Albany and Garlington Avenues was listed on the fatality report as a pedestrian because she and a passenger, her 13-year-old grandson, had stepped out of the disabled vehicle in an attempt to push it off the tracks before the train arrived, said Waycross Georgia State Patrol post commander Sgt. Chad Woods. Judith Grant Thomas, 69, died when the CSX train struck her 2013 Nissan Rogue Friday, June 5, and pushed the vehicle into her, Woods said.