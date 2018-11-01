Seatbelts Spare Three Of Serious Injuries In Saturday Crash

Seatbelts save lives and help prevent serious injuries, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal, as was witnessed this weekend when a pickup truck overturned on Gilmore Street Extension.

The driver, Rian Alexander Pearson, 18, of the 1700 block of Brunel Street, and his two passengers, Zander Moye, 16, of the 1600 block of Gilmore Street, and Preston Cline, 14, of the 100 block of Gilmore Street, all escaped serious injuries in the 1:17 p.m. Saturday accident, said Royal.

Driving a 2011 Nissan Frontier, Pearson was driving on Gilmore Avenue headed toward Street Street and did not realize the road took a sharp turn. Royal said the driver was possibly going too fast and he could not maintain the steering on the curve. The truck overturned, coming to rest on its roof, Royal said.

“All three were wearing their seatbelts and all three escaped serious injuries,” said Royal. “The Ware County EMS was call and all three declined transport to the hospital. This is a good example that seatbelts save lives and prevent serious injuries when used properly.”

Deputy Antony Phillips responded to the crash. The investigation was turned over to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams.