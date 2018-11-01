WAYCROSS — Seany Laverne Hall Taylor, 78, died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. She was born February 14, 1942, in Ware County to the late Talmadge Hall and Annie Strickland Hall. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie O’Berry, and nine siblings, T.J. Hall, Lamar Hall, Carl Hall, Bill Hall, James Hall, Dorothy Jones, Glenda Smoak, Joe Hall, and Jerry Hall. Mrs. Taylor was blessed to be a part of a large family and held fond memories of her childhood with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed working as a nurse for many years at Memorial Hospital in Waycross. Her angelic smile and sweet personality made her a joy to be around. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort in knowing that they will see her again. Survivors include two daughters, Diane Harden (husband, Dinnie) and Betty Taylor; son-in-law, Danny O’Berry; grandchildren, Amanda Cox (husband, Preston), Denny Mixon (wife, Michelle), Danielle O’Berry, Richard Taylor (wife, Elizabeth) and Ariel Gray (husband, John); great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaden, Marlee, Mason, Hagen, and Dalton; great-great-grandchildren, Dawson and Brenton; one brother, Tommy Hall; one sister, Geronda Highsmith (husband, Jim); one sister-in-law, Betty Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.