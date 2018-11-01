DUBLIN, Ga. — Mr. Scott Ira Griffin, 38, passed away suddenly Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at his residence in Dublin. Griffin was born in Pierce County but graduated from Brantley County High School in 2000. He was currently employed by Easter Seals working in small engine repair and landscaping. A member of Hoboken Baptist Church, Griffin enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He had a big heart and he will be dearly missed by all. Griffin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Emma and Ira Griffin, and James Griffin. Survivors include his wife, Christina Carroll Griffin of Waycross; one daughter, Jasmin Layla Griffin; one son, Jacob Bryson Griffin and his mother, Laura; two step-children, Triston and Dalton Gill; his parents, Francy and Russell Griffin of Hoboken; one brother, Kevin Griffin (wife Jaime) of Hoboken; his grandmother, Mildred Griffin of Waycross; his beloved pet, Precious; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at High Bluff Cemetery. The service recording will be uploaded after the service. The link will be provided on the tribute wall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home Barber Hood Griffin Alverson was in charge of arrangements.