Saturday May 4, 2019

Unemployment Hits 49-Year Low In Solid Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 263,000 jobs in April, suggesting that businesses have shrugged off earlier concerns that the economy might slow this year and now anticipate strong customer demand. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work. Average hourly pay rose 3.2 percent from 12 months earlier, a healthy increase though unchanged from the previous month.