Saturday May 25, 2019

Love Story Of WWII, Untold Family Shows In A DNA Test Decades Later

LUDRES, France (AP) — After decades of searching, Andre Gantois had lost hope. The retired French postal worker figured he’d likely go to his grave without ever knowing who his father was, unable to identify the U.S. serviceman who had fought his way across France after the D-Day landings, taken a bullet to the skull and been nursed back to health in a military hospital by Gantois’ mother.