Saturday May 11, 2019

Journal-Herald Honors Theta James With 2019 Award The Grand Lady Of Manor

By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer Retired educator Theta Ann James has been selected as this year’s Journal-Herald “Mother of the Year!” For years one of Manor’s most prominent citizens, the daughter of Henry and Sara Booth, of Manor, has been a dedicated and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, teacher and servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ.