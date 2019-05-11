Saturday May 11, 2019

Journal-Herald Honors Theta James With 2019 Award The Grand Lady Of Manor

By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer Retired educator Theta Ann James has been selected as this year’s Journal-Herald “Mother of the Year!” For years one of Manor’s most prominent citizens, the daughter of Henry and Sara Booth, of Manor, has been a dedicated and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, teacher and servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN

Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper  for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468