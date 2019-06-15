Saturday June 15, 2019

Seidman A U.S. House Candidate
Staff Report Waycross resident Barbara Seidman has decided to take another shot at a run for Congress. Seidman, a Democrat, announced she’ll seek the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. Lisa Ring, a resident of Savannah, also has announced as a Democrat candidate for the seat currently held by Republican Buddy Carter of Pooler.
