Saturday July 13, 2019

Epstein Plea Gets Acosta Resignation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Friday he is resigning following renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. President Donald Trump, with Acosta at his side, made the announcement as he left the White House for a trip to Wisconsin and Ohio. The president said “I hate to see this happen” and that he did not ask Acosta to leave the Cabinet. But conservatives unhappy with steps Acosta has taken at the department had been pushing for his ouster.