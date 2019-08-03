Saturday August 3, 2019

U.S. Adds Jobs; Jobless Rate Steady
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July but still added a solid 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-long expansion. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent for a second straight month, the government said Friday. Average hourly earnings rose 3.2 percent from a year ago, up from a 3 percent year-over-year gain in June.
