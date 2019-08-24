Saturday August 24 2019

Give Blood!

The American Red Cross and the Waycross Exchange Club are con- ducting an important blood drive Monday at the Waycross fairgrounds on Knight Avenue, 9:30 a.m.-7:30.

The summertime “blahs” have had a detrimental effect on the blood-raising effort, says the Red Cross, which has issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

Emergency blood supplies are running low.

“Every summer on record it has been the same,” said a Red Cross spokesman. “Between May and September, people are in vacation mode. Either that or they figure it is just to doggone hot to bother with going to a blood drive to donate blood. The bad part is, the need for blood never subsides.

Walker-Jones ($500) and an anonymous donor ($300) are August’s cash door prize sponsors. There will be two $100 winners, six other donors will earn $50 in cash and there will be ten $20s and ten $10s given away, as well as a gift certificate from Captain Joe’s restaurant.

ll have a chance to win one of eight handmade afghans donated by a local afghan weaver (who asks to remain Donors will be treated to Papa John’s pizza slices, doughnuts and pastries courtesy Walmart Neighborhood Market and other refreshments in the Red Cross canteen after they donate.

Adults who are 17 years old and older are eligible to donate blood, as long as they weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health.

Since the Waycross Area Blood Drive Volunteers organized more than a decade ago, the Waycross-Ware monthly blood donation average has grown from 35 to more than 100. Occasionally, the community will top the 150-donor mark at the fairgrounds drive.

The Waycross Exchange Club’s monthly drives are almost always on the forth Monday at the club’s meeting hall, the building next to the big aluminum fair exhibition building on Knight Avenue.