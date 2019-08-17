Saturday August 17, 2019

Judge: Trump CAN Reject Border Asylum

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court’s ruling Friday will allow the Trump administration to begin rejecting asylum at some parts of the U.S.-Mexico border for migrants who arrived after transiting through a third country. The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals limited a lower court’s order against President Donald Trump’s policy to California and Arizona. Under the ruling, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar’s July 24 order won’t apply to New Mexico or Texas.

