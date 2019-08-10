Saturday August 10, 2019

State Has Tight Deadline To Replace Voting Devices
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia elections officials have no time to spare as they hustle to replace thousands of outdated voting machines statewide while fending off lawsuits in the wake of a much criticized gubernatorial election. Even if the state manages to implement the $106 million purchase of new voting machines on schedule, some county officials worry the tight timeline could lead to another round of confusion as presidential politics drives high voter turnout.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.