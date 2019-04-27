Saturday April 27, 2019

Economy Tops Projections For Quarter Growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown.

Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper, see below.

LOG IN

Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper  for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468