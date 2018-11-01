BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Sarah McLeod, 66, of Blackshear died early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. McLeod was born in Waycross to the late Charlie Mack Merritt and Effie Mae Driggers Merritt. She had m a d e Blackshear her home for the majority of her life. Mrs. McLeod was a loving and caring homemaker, always putting others before herself and enjoyed every minute she was able to spend with her family. She loved the outdoors, especially her flowers at home and watching hummingbirds. Mrs. McLeod was a faithful member of Southgate Baptist Church in Blackshear and will forever be remembered for her unwavering faith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Carleton McLeod; two brothers, Billy Strickland and Charlie Merritt; and three sisters, Daisy Strickland, Mary Shiver, and Faye Yoas. Mrs. McLeod is survived by four children, Carl Dennis Dixon, Jr., of Brunswick, Carl McLeod of Blackshear, Rhonda McLeod of Blackshear, Sherry McRae and her husband Robert of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Lindsey McLeod, Katelyn McLeod, Mac McLeod, T.J. Westberry, Thomas Patrick Westberry, Sherry Marie Westberry, Tonya Westberry, Cody McRae, Riley McRae, Chase McRae, Spencer McRae; eight greatgrandchildren, Jake, Mary Anne, Abby, J.T., Rosie, Samuel, Skylit, Leah; five siblings, Mary Ann Merritt, Sharon Grundy and her husband Dave, Patricia Carter, Amanda Stone and her husband Joe, and Jimmie Merritt and his wife Leola; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Southgate Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.