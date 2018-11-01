Sara Eloise Moody Howard

ALPHARETTA — Mrs. Sarah Eloise Moody Howard, 93, of Blackshear, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her daughter’s residence. Born September 15, 1927, in Dupont, Georgia, she had lived in Brunswick for several years before moving to Pierce County in 1978. Mrs. Howard was a bookkeeper for many years and retired from Thomas and Johnson Law. She enjoyed reading her Bible and keeping her home clean. Mrs. Howard was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Sunday School class and was a former member of the adult choir. She was a daughter of the late Elvin Lester and Rosie Idell McLamb Moody. Mrs. Howard was also preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Newton Howard. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Dana Woyce of Alpharetta, Georgia and Teri and Don Horsley of Dushanbe, Tajikistan; her son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. John Elvin and Mary Evelyn Howard of Augusta; her sister, Carolyn Tanzer of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Howard, Anna (Alex) Sickman, Sarah (Trace) Armstrong, A.J. (Randy) Wilson, Stephen (Sarah) Howard, Chad Woyce, Michael Horsley, Kellie (Alex) Maughan, and Kaitlin Woyce; 10 greatgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The funeral for Mrs. Howard was held Wednesday morning, October 28, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Howard was held at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 217 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Georgia 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.