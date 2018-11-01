WAYCROSS — Samuel Ethan Tatum, 20, died suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his mother’s residence in Waycross. He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, but lived most of his life in Waycross. Ethan graduated from Ware County High School in 2018 and was employed by Extreme Car Wash. A member of Jamestown Baptist Church, Ethan was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 301. As a Boy Scout, he is an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. While at Ware County High School, Ethan achieved All-State Technology Fair, which was the first at Ware County. Ethan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Johnny Aspinwall. Survivors include his mother, Michelle Aspinwall Tatum, of Waycross; his father, Lawrence Hamp Tatum Jr., of Waycross; his brother, Connor Tatum, of Waycross; maternal grandparents, Linda Justice (Mike), of West Green; paternal grandparents, Lawrence H. Tatum (Annette), of Waycross; aunts and uncles, Kelly and Tony Murray and family, of Offerman, Melinda Smith and family, of Waycross, Matt Aspinwall and family, of Waycross, Justin Justice and family, of West Green, and Kandi Strickland and family, of Douglas; and numerous other relatives. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 (today), at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home. Those in attendance were requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.