Saluting WCHS’s baseball senior class

By Jamie Ammons

WCHS Head Coach

The 2020 baseball season excitedly began January 13 with the first day of team tryouts. After several weeks of focused practices, the Gator baseball team began the competition season.

The Gators’ five wins were against tough non-region opponents Bacon County, Camden County, Richmond Hill, Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.), and Brunswick Hill.

Their five losses were to Coffee High, Columbus High, Appling County, Richmond Hill and St. Johns Country Day (Florida).

On the heels of a two-game win streak, the season came to an abrupt suspension March 12, 2020 and officially cancelled by the Georgia High School Association April 2 due to the horrible pandemic our nation is facing.

The season records will go into history books as varsity at 5-5 and junior varsity at 7-2.

Our hearts go out to everyone, especially the ones directly affected. We also would like to say thank you to the ones who stand toe-to-toe and face this unseen danger daily.