GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Sally “Wylene” Thrift Brandies passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Brandies was 96 years young. She was a Jehovah’s Witness. Mrs. Brandies was the daughter of Russell Thrift and Ora Woodard Thrift. She was married to the love of her life, Thomas “Marvin” Brandies Sr., for 39 years before his passing in September 1983. She lived most of her adult life in Callahan, Palatka, and Keystone Heights, Florida. Mrs. Brandies was a loving Mama to seven children, Sandy Austin (deceased), Wanda Taylor (deceased), Thomas Marvin Brandies Jr., Sally (Bill) Linton, Cecelia (Jimmy) Andrews, Bart (Jennifer) Brandies, Prisila Brandies. She was affectionately given the name “Granny” and “Granny with the white hair” by numerous grandchildren, great-and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many “grand fur babies.” Services will be announced at a later date.