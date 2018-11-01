WAYCROSS — Ruby Raines Johnson, 97, of Waycross, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Ruby was born June 9, 192,3 in Ellaville, Georgia, to the late George W. Terry and Ida Jones Terry. From an early age, Ruby was influenced by her mother and grandmother, Minnie Jones, to love the Lord. At the age of 12, Ruby joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross, where she became involved in various service-oriented capacities that spanned throughout her life. Ruby later achieved certifications to teach young children, as well as specializations in the field of nursing care. As a young woman, Ruby served as a member of the Young Women’s Auxiliary, Progressive Circle and sang in the Adult Choir and Juberlairs Choir at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. In 1946, she acknowledged her call from God to teach His word, receiving her certificate of ordination and ministerial council. For years, she faithfully served as Sunday School teacher, Director of the Youth Department, Director of Vacation Bible School, church reporter, announcer, and Deaconess. She faithfully supported the Baptist Training Union Congress, Friday Evening Prayer Band, City Wide Youth Crusade, and the Spiritual Delight Community Choir. Ruby dedicated many years of service to the Great Eastern Missionary Baptist Association where she served as President of the Women’s Auxiliary. Ruby also served as president of the Home Missions for the Great Eastern Missionary Baptist Union (GMBC). Ruby was not only a leader but also a dynamic teacher, serving as a state instructor for GMBC. One of her most meaningful and respected accomplishments was serving as an educator in area mission organizations throughout Georgia. Other affiliations include the Ocean Star Chapter, No. 183 Order of the Eastern Stars. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter-in-law, Bertha T. Hollis (late Rev. Terrell E. Hollis), Quitman, Georgia; grandchildren: Daphyne Thomas Mirr (James), Pleasanton, California; Terrell Hollis, II (Karla), Warner Robins, Georgia; Clese Hollis, Fort Valley, Georgia; and Byron Hollis (Ericka), Lowell, Massachusetts; greatgrandchildren: Christopher Hollis, Terykah Hollis, Sarah Mirr, Terrell Hollis III, and Tierra Hollis; sister, Joyce Raines, Montezuma, Georgia; cousins: Dariel Cobette, East Elmhurst, New York; Evelyn Reed, Waycross, Georgia; Nannie “Pat” Hollis, Americus, Georgia; an adopted son, Rev. Michael Warren; a spiritual daughter, Carrie Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Due to the current health crisis affecting our community, the family has arranged a private graveside service to provide the necessary safety protocol for all. There will be a public viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway in Waycross.