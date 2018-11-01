WAYCROSS — Royce F. Blalock, 90, of Waycross died Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness. Blalock was born in Bristol to the late W.F. Blalock and Mary “Lizzie” Wright Blalock and made Waycross his home for the past 60 years. He graduated from Patterson High School where he was an exceptional basketball player. Blalock then went on to serve his country faithfully in the U.S. Army. After his service, he began work with the Atlantic Coast Railroad and served as the chairman on the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, eventually retiring in 1993 after 42 years from CSX as an electrician. Blalock was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church. He served in many different capacities for the church on several different committees including, the Building Committee, the Nominating Committee, and the Property and Grounds Committee. Blalock began his service as a loyal deacon of the church beginning in 1957. He was an avid fisherman and collector of many items, including the train sets he collected were assembled for many family gatherings for everyone to admire. Blalock had an extensive coin collection and a love for roses in his garden. Above all, he loved his Savior and his family and cherished the time he was able to spend with them. In addition to his parents, Blalock was preceded in death by an infant son Blalock, a great-grandson, Paxton Barrs, three siblings, Billy Blalock, Ronald Blalock and Betty Johnston. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Tatum Blalock of Waycross; four daughters, Terrolyn Harrison, husband Chris, of Waycross, Nina Crosby, husband Randy, of Blackshear, Kathy Robinson, husband Wes, of Cochran, Ga., Ronda Osburn, husband Tim, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Will Altman, Amy Jordan, Ashley Altman (Cora Morgan), Brandi Talton, Tatum Gill (Bryan), Carmen Barrs (Andy), Curtis Hobbs (Bailee), Heather Strickland (Jake), Wayne Osburn (Lynda); 18 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild; a special caregiver, Tammy Benchoff; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, May 27, at Central Baptist Church. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The Deacons of Central Baptist Church and former CSX employees served as honorary pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501, or Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava Street, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.