WAYCROSS — Roy Wagner Crews, 63, of Waycross passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness. Crews was born in Waycross to Robert Elzrea and Jeanette Aldridge Crews. He lived in Waycross and Alma all of his life. Crews retired from CSX Railroad where he was an Engine Hostler. He was a member of Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. Crews enjoyed watching NASCAR and especially Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed working in his shop and welding for his friends. Crews was preceded in death by his father, Robert Elzrea Crews; one nephew, Jackson Crews. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Nikki Thompson Crews of Waycross; one son, Jayson Crews (wife Denise) of Alma; one stepdaughter, Kim Hart (husband Robbie) of Waycross; his mother, Jeanette Aldridge Crews of Waycross; four grandchildren, Siena Crews, Jayce Crews, Jax Crews, and Hannah Hart; one brother, Coy Crews of Waycross; one sister, Pam Johnson (husband Mike) of Waycross; two nephews, Chris Johnson and Steven Johnson; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service was held Thursday, January 21, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.