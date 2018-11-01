KING WILLIAM, Va. — Roy “Little John” Griffin, age 78, passed away around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in a single-car accident in Chesterfield, Virginia, 40 miles from his home in King William, Virginia, returning from an overnight visit with a friend. Born and raised on a farm in Hoboken, Griffin was preceded in death by his parents, Vermell and Rawleigh Griffin; as well as a brother, Dr. Glynn Griffin of Waycross; paternal grandparents, John and Anna Griffin of Hoboken; maternal grandparents, William and Mollie King Moore of Brantley County; and a sister-in-law, Frances Griffin. Griffin graduated from Hoboken High School in the class of 1960. He was a great athlete in basketball and track and field. Griffin set state records in both the shot put and discus. He also loved swimming in the river, researching genealogy, watching sports on television, and communicating with lots of internet friends and people he grew up within the Hoboken and Waycross area. Griffin is survived by his son, Phillip Griffin, and grandson Cole Griffin of both King William, Virginia.; his sister, Diane Woodard (husband Jimmy Woodard) of Hoboken; nephews, Jim and Tim Woodard of Hoboken; great-nephew, Mitch Woodard of Brunswick; great-niece, Mollie Woodard of Powder Springs, Georgia; and special niece Raeleigh Woodard of Hoboken. A funeral service will be held at B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Virginia, at a later date.