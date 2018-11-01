WAYCROSS — Roy Lenton Deal Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Deal was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and retired from CSX Railroad as a boilermaker. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. Deal was a son of the late Roy Lenton Deal Sr. He is survived by his wife, Mary Deane Deal of Waycross; four children, Lisa Deal Smith (Harold) of Waycross, Jonathan Berryhill (Michelle) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Lori Deal Dixon (Derrell) of Blackshear, and Roy Lenton Deal III (Renée) of Boston, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, James David Burke, Jeana Nicole Burke, Cristy Elise Leverett (Dalton), Justin Derrell Dixon (LeAnne), Brian Keith Dixon (Alexis), Nicholas Lee Berryhill (Reonna), Pearce Arthur Deal, and Lydia Josephine Deal; five great-grandchildren; his mother, Roselyn Barrow Deal of Waycross; six siblings, Rose Marie Dyals (Walker) of Waycross, Thomas C. “Andy” Deal (Ann) of Valdosta, Donna L. Dyal (Carroll) of Sandston, Virginia, Dana Mark Deal (Laura) of Blackshear, Jon Phillip Deal (Jamie) of Valdosta, and Tamara L. “Tammy” Stephens (John L. Jr.) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held Saturday, October 31, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.