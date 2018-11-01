WAYCROSS — Roy Knight passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Hospice Satilla House after a courageous battle with cancer. Knight was born and reared in Jesup, a descendant of some of the founding fathers and pioneer families of Wayne County. He has made Waycross his home for the past 52 years. Knight was born March 16, 1940, to Emerson Colquitt (Quett) Knight and Lillie Mae Moody Knight Elliott Courson of Jesup. After his education in the Wayne County Public Schools, he was employed by Wayne Sheet Metal where he first began his career building and installing ductwork, as well as installing central heating and air units. After his marriage to Milva in 1968, they moved to Waycross where he was employed by Speedy McQuaig, Plumbing, Heating, and Air Contractor. In 1970, Knight became self-employed, owning and operating Knight Sheet Metal. In 1990, Roy became an employee of Ware State Prison while at the same time continuing to operate his own business on a lesser scale. Knight was a former member of the Ware County Jaycees, the Elks Club, Okefenokee Country Club, and the Home Builders Association. He received state and national certification in heating and cooling and was also a Good Cents dealer for Georgia Power. He has been a long-time member of Central Baptist Church. Knight was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Frances Knight Rowe, and a brother-in-law, Edward Hobbs, all of Jesup. He is survived by his wife, Milva; his daughter, Jo Ann Knight Chastain (Jeffrey) of Orlando, Florida; and his son, Jeremy Knight (Deborah) of Dunwoody, Georgia; grandchildren, Jessica Abell Welch (Johnny) of Waycross, Jaci Chastain Nicholson (Adam) and Jenna Chastain of Orlando, Fla., Samuel, Preston, and Garrett Knight and a new edition expected in August (Dunwoody); great-grandchildren, Eli, Brody and Grant Abell of Waycross, and Chandler and Kash Nicholson and a new edition expected in September (Orlando); his sister, Dorothy Knight Hobbs and brother-in-law Larry Rowe all of Jesup; brothers-in-law, Nick Bennett (Nancy) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Ray Bennett (Marolynn) of Deer Lodge, Tennessee, sister-in-law, Carolyn Pilkinton of Tifton; several nieces and nephews as well as other relatives. Leo Rosten wrote that “the purpose of life is to matter, to be productive, to have it make a difference that you lived at all – using the talents that God has given you for the betterment of others.” These words exemplified Knight in all that he did. He made a difference in everyone’s life who knew him, whether it was in his work or with his sense of humor, always teasing those he knew best. Knight’s reputation for his work skills was well known as was his work ethic. Whether it was his commercial jobs, such as coastal resorts, schools, hospitals, churches, malls, government offices, or his residential jobs, he always went the last mile to take care of his customers, rain or shine, day or night. Above all, Knight used the talents that God gave him in making many lives better in all the ways that he could. After retirement, he enjoyed riding his tractors and taking care of his land in Jesup, always preferring the great outdoors. Knight enjoyed tinkering in his shop, listening to country music, watching NASCAR racing, University of Georgia and Atlanta Falcons football and Atlanta Braves baseball games, and in earlier years, fishing and boating. He loved and appreciated his children, their spouses, and all the grandchildren, and was proud of their endeavors. Knight often expressed his gratitude for all the prayers that had been offered on his behalf by churches, family, and friends as well as for the ministries of various churches with their visitations, meals, notes, and cards of encouragement. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. The family thanks Dr. Asit Jha and staff, past and present of the Oncology and Hematology Center, Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh and staff, and Dr. Dinesh Nayak and staff, for the compassionate care they gave Knight through the years. Pallbearers will be Jessica Abell, Johnny Welch Jr., Eli, Brody, and Grant Abell, Adam Nicholson, Jaci Nicholson, Chandler, and Kash Nicholson, Jenna Chastain, Samuel Knight, Preston Knight, and Garrett Knight. A graveside service was held Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava Street, Waycross, 31501, or St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.