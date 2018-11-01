WAYCROSS — Rose Marie Seoane, 86, of Waycross, died early Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. Her parents were the late Peter Seoane and Lilian Gonzalez Seoane. Her father, Peter, immigrated from Spain to Pontiac, Michigan, where Rose was born in August 1934. The family later moved to Tampa, Florida, where Rose would graduate from H.B. Plant High School. She worked at the University of Tampa, Pan Pacific, and later was the office manager for Dr. Kirk Woodson, MD for many years. Rose moved to Waycross in 1998 to be able to spend more time with her family. She was a humble and loving woman who found great joy in her family. In Waycross, she was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and was active in the Fellowship Sunday School Class and coffee club ministry. During her retirement, she enjoyed ironing clothes for many people in Waycross. She also enjoyed working the election polls and took great pride in being able to serve her new community in that capacity. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Moates, and her siblings, Peter Seoane, Alice Seoane, Louise Seoane, Reggie Seoane, Charlie Seoane, Bobby Seoane, and Lindy Seoane. Rose is survived by two daughters, Madelyn Tanner, and her husband, Berry, of Waycross, Lily Tinker-Eliades, of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Tom Tinker Jr. and his wife, Sara, Whitney Mallios, Channing Tinker, Cecil Tanner III and his wife, Jasmyn, Emilie Tanner King and her husband, Caleb, McKenzie Tanner; six great-grandchildren, Tommy Tinker III, Cadyn Nagel, Conner Nagel, Cameron Nagel, Kylie Ann King, Jameson Mallios; a special niece, Sandra Seoane, of Savannah; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating the life of Rose Marie Seoane was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Miracle League of Okefenokee, In memory of Rose Seoane, 6705 Southside Drive, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.