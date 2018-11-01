Ronnie Lee Davis

WAVERLY, Ga. — Ronny Lee Davis, 63, died suddenly Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, at his residence near Waverly after an illness. He was born in Waycross and had lived most of his life in Ware and Brantley Counties. Davis was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Mae Crews Howard; his father, Fred Stafford Davis, Sr.; and a brother, Fred Stafford Davis, Jr. Davis was a 1975 graduate of Ware County High School and had served with the United States Army. Survivors include two daughters, Casey Marie Jordan of Waycross and Stephanie Lynn Jordan of Blackpool, England; six grandchildren, Alicia Jordan, Keira Emmons, Crystal Emmons, Tayla Jordan, Adelaide Jordan, and Sway Nevaeh Jordan; two brothers Kenny Davis (wife Charlene) of Blackshear and Mike Davis (wife Henrietta) of Homerville; his step-father, Jack Howard of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.