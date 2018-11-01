BLACKSHEAR — Ronnie C. Davis, 81, of Blackshear passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness. He was a native of Pierce County and son of the late Omer C. Davis and Waneli Tuten Davis. He was retired from Walmart and was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittney Mallard, and two sisters, Deloris Johnson and June Smart. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ellen McLean Davis of Blackshear; two children, Laurie Mallard and husband Gill of Jesup, and Kevin Davis and wife Mary of South Carolina; one brother, Whitmer Davis and wife Shelby Jean of Alma; one sister, Carol Hersey and husband Buddy of Waycross; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Lamar Christy officiating. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.