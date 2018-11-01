ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Ronald Hunter Gray was born September 6, 1939, in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, to Minnie Ann Hunter Gray and Joseph Guy Gray. He was the youngest of six siblings: Ann Williams Gray, William Walton Gray, Joseph Edward Gray, Richard Marvin Gray, Vernon Calvin Gray, and Cecil Sherwood Gray. Ronald lived most of his life in California. After his call to duty in the US Navy from 1956 to 1959 on the USS Hancock aircraft carrier, he worked for Northup Gruman/Boeing/ McDonnell Douglas aviation as an engineer. He later moved to Dayton, Nevada, and lived there until 2019, when he moved to Yulee, Florida. He was in the Lake City, Florida, Veterans Administration Hospital when he was diagnosed with liver cancer and was in hospice in the VA. He passed away on December 17, 2020. He is survived by a daughter, Diane Miller Gray; sons Joey England, Ronnie Gray, and Maxwell Gray. A number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held Saturday, May 8, at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount as we all gather for this special man, Ronald Hunter Gray, born September 6, 1939, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. His heart was so full of love and compassion for all he loved. His life was full and sometimes rough, but he lived his career dreams as an Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineer for four decades while providing for many. He was a man of God and always knew his maker. I’d like to say “Rest in peace, Dad.”